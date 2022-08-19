ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Volunteers prepare float for Buckwheat Festival

KINGWOOD – As the Preston County Buckwheat Festival draws nearer, volunteers are busy in garages, barns and other large buildings, preparing the colorful floats that appear in festival parades. Parade floats were first introduced in the Middle Ages, when churches used pageant wagons as movable scenery for passion plays....
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Standoff with police ends in arrest

KINGWOOD —North Preston Highway (W.Va. 26) was closed for about two hours Friday after a standoff with a Bruceton Mills man. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Brandonville area for a reported domestic violence situation. According to a press release, when law enforcement arrived, they attempted to make contact with the defendant, Daniel Henson, who refused to exit the residence. Police were told that there were firearms in the house and that Henson had been breaking things and might not come outside peacefully.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keyser, WV
WVNews

New scholarship aimed at keeping physical therapists in state

MORGANTOWN — Future physical therapists studying at the West Virginia University School of Medicine will benefit from a new scholarship established by a growing north central West Virginia practice to help keep skilled clinicians in the state. Country Roads Physical Therapy established the namesake scholarship to benefit a third-year...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Kingwood Zoning Board issues two variances

KINGWOOD — The Kingwood Board of Zoning Appeals approved two variances Thursday but also said that a recent change in city building permits doesn’t fit with the current marketplace. The board unanimously approved variances for Jonathan Collett to build a 24-by-24 garage at 105 Orr Ave., and to...
KINGWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy