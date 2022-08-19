Read full article on original website
WVNews
Joel Beane reflects on 50 years as Kingwood's librarian
KINGWOOD — For 50 years, Joel Beane has served the public as librarian at the Kingwood Public Library. He started the job in August 1973 and is retiring Aug. 31.
WVNews
Monongalia County, West Virginia, school board hears about potential impact of Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Assessor Mark Musick spoke to the county Board of Education Tuesday evening about the potential impacts of Amendment 2, which will be on November’s ballot. Amendment 2, which will appear on the ballot as the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment," would give...
WVNews
Volunteers prepare float for Buckwheat Festival
KINGWOOD – As the Preston County Buckwheat Festival draws nearer, volunteers are busy in garages, barns and other large buildings, preparing the colorful floats that appear in festival parades. Parade floats were first introduced in the Middle Ages, when churches used pageant wagons as movable scenery for passion plays....
WVNews
Standoff with police ends in arrest
KINGWOOD —North Preston Highway (W.Va. 26) was closed for about two hours Friday after a standoff with a Bruceton Mills man. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Brandonville area for a reported domestic violence situation. According to a press release, when law enforcement arrived, they attempted to make contact with the defendant, Daniel Henson, who refused to exit the residence. Police were told that there were firearms in the house and that Henson had been breaking things and might not come outside peacefully.
WVNews
New scholarship aimed at keeping physical therapists in state
MORGANTOWN — Future physical therapists studying at the West Virginia University School of Medicine will benefit from a new scholarship established by a growing north central West Virginia practice to help keep skilled clinicians in the state. Country Roads Physical Therapy established the namesake scholarship to benefit a third-year...
WVNews
Kingwood Zoning Board issues two variances
KINGWOOD — The Kingwood Board of Zoning Appeals approved two variances Thursday but also said that a recent change in city building permits doesn’t fit with the current marketplace. The board unanimously approved variances for Jonathan Collett to build a 24-by-24 garage at 105 Orr Ave., and to...
