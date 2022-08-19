KINGWOOD —North Preston Highway (W.Va. 26) was closed for about two hours Friday after a standoff with a Bruceton Mills man. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Brandonville area for a reported domestic violence situation. According to a press release, when law enforcement arrived, they attempted to make contact with the defendant, Daniel Henson, who refused to exit the residence. Police were told that there were firearms in the house and that Henson had been breaking things and might not come outside peacefully.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO