Atlanta, GA

911 calls give new perspective on deadly Midtown Atlanta shootings

ATLANTA - The 911 calls reporting the scenes of Monday afternoon’s deadly "targeted" shootings in Midtown Atlanta shed light on the chaos that followed. Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after authorities say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment building and office building. The first crime...
ATLANTA, GA
Woman 'targeted' victims of triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Investigators say the woman suspected of killing two people and injuring a third, at two separate locations in Midtown on Monday afternoon,​ specifically targeted her victims. The shootings essentially locked down the Midtown neighborhood in the heart of Atlanta for a couple of hours. The name of...
ATLANTA, GA
14-year-old dead after shooting in southeast Atlanta, no arrests made

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a young teenager was shot to death near a busy southeast Atlanta intersection. It happened around 6:22 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Road SE near Flat Shoals Road. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a 14-year-old boy who had been shot several times. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
ATLANTA, GA
24 alleged gang members face 220 charges in metro-Atlanta celebrity home invasions, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Three men arrested in Miami face charges in Sandy Springs for allegedly targeting celebrity homes for burglaries. Police said 23-year-old Jeremy "J-Rock" Caldwell, 22-year-old Terryion Anderson and 18-year-old Jaylen Huff were arrested in Miami based on an investigation by Sandy Springs police regarding armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in metro Atlanta. Sandy Springs detectives went to Florida and confirmed the suspects were their wanted men.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say

ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta’s Sublime Doughnuts celebrates 'Sweet 14'

ATLANTA, Ga. - The year: 2008. The place: Atlanta. The person: Kamal Grant, who has a talent for baking and a passion for doughnuts. After traveling the world with the United States Navy and attending culinary and baking schools, Grant decided to open his own doughnut shop and sweeten up his community. The result? Something truly Sublime.
ATLANTA, GA
Woman shot at Westside apartment complex, man detained

ATLANTA - Police said a woman will be OK after she was hospitalized from an apartment complex shooting. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it happened on Huff Road. She was alert when she went to the hospital. Police said a man was detained...
ATLANTA, GA
Rayshard Brooks death: Prosecutors drop charges against Atlanta police officers in shooting

Prosecutors announce decision in case against officers in death of Rayshard Brooks: full press conference. Prosecutors overseeing the case against two Atlanta Police Department officers in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks said Tuesday the officers "committed no crimes." Peter J. Skandalakis, the lead prosecutor appointed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, determined Garrett Rolfe was justified in shooting Brooks in 2020 and dismissed charges against him and Devin Brosnan.
ATLANTA, GA
Mother of slain Lyft driver speaks out

New developments in the murder of a Lyft driver at a Union City apartment complex. Police have made an arrest in the case. The victim's mother says she has already forgiven the gunman.
UNION CITY, GA
9-year-old girls shot at with airsoft or water bead guns

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga - Holly Springs police are looking into a report of two little girls shot by an air soft or water bead gun from a moving vehicle. Chelsea Winters says her 9-year-old daughter, Bailey, was playing with her best friend in their Holly Springs neighborhood, Harmony on the Lakes, Sunday afternoon. Her daughter told her a truck came down the street, and the female in the passenger seat shot at them.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA

