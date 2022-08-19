Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
911 calls give new perspective on deadly Midtown Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA - The 911 calls reporting the scenes of Monday afternoon’s deadly "targeted" shootings in Midtown Atlanta shed light on the chaos that followed. Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after authorities say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment building and office building. The first crime...
Woman 'targeted' victims of triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Investigators say the woman suspected of killing two people and injuring a third, at two separate locations in Midtown on Monday afternoon, specifically targeted her victims. The shootings essentially locked down the Midtown neighborhood in the heart of Atlanta for a couple of hours. The name of...
Man accused of spray-painting swastikas on Midtown rainbow crosswalks granted bond, officials say
ATLANTA - A man accused of spray-painting hate symbols around Atlanta before being arrested after a SWAT standoff was granted bond, but remained in Fulton County Jail on Monday morning, officials said. Police said 30-year-old Jonah Sampson painted multiple swastikas on the Midtown rainbow crosswalks at 10th Street and Piedmont...
14-year-old dead after shooting in southeast Atlanta, no arrests made
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a young teenager was shot to death near a busy southeast Atlanta intersection. It happened around 6:22 p.m. at 1046 Fayetteville Road SE near Flat Shoals Road. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find a 14-year-old boy who had been shot several times. The...
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks
ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
Taxi driver who drove suspected Midtown shooter to airport shares his story, security video
ATLANTA - The Checker Cab driver who drove alleged Midtown shooter Raissa Kengne to the airport said at first, he had no idea that the person he picked up was the suspect in the rampage Monday. Two of the three victims she’s accused of shooting have died. "When I...
24 alleged gang members face 220 charges in metro-Atlanta celebrity home invasions, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Three men arrested in Miami face charges in Sandy Springs for allegedly targeting celebrity homes for burglaries. Police said 23-year-old Jeremy "J-Rock" Caldwell, 22-year-old Terryion Anderson and 18-year-old Jaylen Huff were arrested in Miami based on an investigation by Sandy Springs police regarding armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in metro Atlanta. Sandy Springs detectives went to Florida and confirmed the suspects were their wanted men.
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say
ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
Atlanta’s Sublime Doughnuts celebrates 'Sweet 14'
ATLANTA, Ga. - The year: 2008. The place: Atlanta. The person: Kamal Grant, who has a talent for baking and a passion for doughnuts. After traveling the world with the United States Navy and attending culinary and baking schools, Grant decided to open his own doughnut shop and sweeten up his community. The result? Something truly Sublime.
Person of interest detained in deadly Johns Creek neighborhood shooting, police say
JOHN CREEK, Ga. - Police said one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a neighborhood in Johns Creek. Police said the investigation is ongoing, but there's no danger to the public. "We don't believe that anyone is outstanding at this time," Capt. Todd Hood said.
Woman shot at Westside apartment complex, man detained
ATLANTA - Police said a woman will be OK after she was hospitalized from an apartment complex shooting. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but police said it happened on Huff Road. She was alert when she went to the hospital. Police said a man was detained...
Nappy Roots member Fish Scales staying positive after being kidnapped, shot
ATLANTA - Fish Scales of the popular Atlanta-based music group Nappy Roots is on the mend. He said he's promising to return to the public eye soon after police said he was kidnapped at his Atlanta brewery and shot when he tried to escape last week. Atlanta police said two...
Suspect in deadly Midtown Atlanta shootings speaks up after judge asks her to be silent during hearing
Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after authorities say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment building. A Fulton County judge denied bond for the woman accused of "targeting" people in shootings in Midtown.
Attorneys for Rayshard Brooks' widow react to charges being dropped against Atlanta police officers
ATLANTA - Attorneys representing the widow Rayshard Brooks said they will be pursing other legal avenues after special prosecutors announced they would be dismissing the case against two Atlanta police officers charged in his 2020 shooting death. During a 5 p.m. press conference, attorneys for Tamika Miller said she was...
Rayshard Brooks death: Prosecutors drop charges against Atlanta police officers in shooting
Prosecutors announce decision in case against officers in death of Rayshard Brooks: full press conference. Prosecutors overseeing the case against two Atlanta Police Department officers in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks said Tuesday the officers "committed no crimes." Peter J. Skandalakis, the lead prosecutor appointed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, determined Garrett Rolfe was justified in shooting Brooks in 2020 and dismissed charges against him and Devin Brosnan.
Suspect arrested in murder of Lyft driver at Union City apartment complex
UNION CITY, Ga. - A man is behind bars, accused of killing a Lyft driver at a Union City apartment complex. Union City police arrested the man in the murder of Joshua Roberts in June at the Netherley Park apartments on Buffington Road. The motive is unclear. A police spokesperson...
Mother of slain Lyft driver speaks out
New developments in the murder of a Lyft driver at a Union City apartment complex. Police have made an arrest in the case. The victim's mother says she has already forgiven the gunman.
9-year-old girls shot at with airsoft or water bead guns
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga - Holly Springs police are looking into a report of two little girls shot by an air soft or water bead gun from a moving vehicle. Chelsea Winters says her 9-year-old daughter, Bailey, was playing with her best friend in their Holly Springs neighborhood, Harmony on the Lakes, Sunday afternoon. Her daughter told her a truck came down the street, and the female in the passenger seat shot at them.
APD wants home shut down after 3 drug raids
Atlanta narcotics officers are asking City Hall to close down a home where three drug raids have happened. They call the home a nuisance.
Children shot by airsoft gun in Holly Springs
Police are looking into a report of two little girls being shot with an airsoft gun from a moving vehicle. It happened in a neighborhood in Holly Springs.
