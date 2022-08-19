Read full article on original website
Three Big Ten Football Teams Open Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven college football games featuring division one schools will open the season this Saturday. Two of the games involve Big Ten teams. Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, kick off 12:30pm Eastern time. at 4pm Eastern time, Wyoming plays at Illinois. The remaining schools open the following week including Western Michigan at Michigan State at 7pm Friday, Septemver 2nd on ESPN. Michigan hosts Colorado State the following afternoon.
MSU hosts Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza for returning students
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students returned to Michigan State University and, for their Fall Welcome event, their Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza will be returning to downtown East Lansing. The event takes place on Monday, Aug. 29 on Grand River Avenue. The Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza was first hosted in 2021 as a way...
In My View: Top area opening games
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s high school game week, watch Friday night Frenzy both Thursday and Friday this week at 11:15 for opening week scores and highlights. The top area games find Haslett vs. DeWitt at Michigan Stadium, Sexton vs. Everett in a crosstown showdown, Okemos at Mason, Okemos with a new coach hoping to end a 23-game losing streak and Waverly at state champ Lansing Catholic.
Now Desk: Mel Tucker holds press conference with kick-off just 11 days away
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker gives an update on practice with kick-off for the 2022 season just 11 days away. Spartans football will open the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan, with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m. MSU is currently no. 15 in the preseason AP poll.
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you love chicken wings and would like to try a variety of flavors, you’re in luck. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing in September. It runs from Sept. 3-4 from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park. Organizers said the festival provides...
Year Two of Friday Night Frenzy About to Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Year two of Friday Night Frenzy begins on WILX TV channel ten over a three day period in succession this week. A high school football pre season preview special airs from 9-10pm Wednesday. The season begins Thursday with more games set for this Friday. Frenzy highlight shows will air at 11:15pm both nights this week and the same two nights next week. The WILX sports staff-- Fred Heumann, Kellan Buddy, Joey Ellis and Tim Staudt, will all participate in the programming. The 26th year of the Sunday Staudt on Sports show begins at 11am for a half hour on Sunday, September 11th.
East Lansing’s Patriarche Park to close for renovation project
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New renovations are coming to Patriarche Park in East Lansing. Crews started demolition Monday on the tennis and pickleball courts. It’s part of a $300,000 project to replace them. Along with the new courts, other areas of the park will get some improvements. Construction...
Michigan announces plans to expand charging stations across the state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will expand in Michigan, a move that would build out the state’s EV infrastructure. Monday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging will expand its presence in Michigan. The expansion will improve transit options for residents by building up what Gilchrist called Michigan’s “EV ecosystem.”
Now Desk: Sunshine continues and celebrating a breakfast classic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews a sunny Wednesday ahead and what we can expect the rest of the week. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about why the recent major announcement from Ford has employees upset, Meridian Township Fire Department receives a funding boost, a prized possession of the University of Michigan has been found to be fake, and how to celebrate a breakfast favorite. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
AG Nessel announces no charges will be filed against East Lansing police officers in Meijer incident
DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel is in Detroit and set to announce the findings in public integrity cases involving use of force by law enforcement departments. The cases in question involve the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD). The ELPD case revolves around an incident at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer on April 25, 2022.
Mason Public Schools get $75,000 funding boost from community donations
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Public schools in Mason will receive a $75,000 boost in funding thanks to donations from the community. Tuesday, the Mason Public Schools Foundation (MPSF) announced the donation to Mason Public Schools’ administrators and principals for programs across the district. The MPSF raises money from the community toward expanding opportunities for learning at Mason Public Schools.
Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man shot by East Lansing police in a Meijer parking lot has been charged with seven felonies. Court documents show DeAnthony VanAtten has been charged with four counts of assaulting and obstructing a police officer and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm. The date of the offense is listed April 25, the same day an East Lansing police officer shot VanAtten outside the Lake Lansing Meijer store.
Linda Vail, Health Officer who led Ingham County through pandemic, announces retirement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the end of an era for the Ingham County Health Department. Linda Vail is stepping down from her position as Health Officer after eight years on the job. COVID update: Michigan reports 19,414 new cases, 135 deaths over past 7 days. Vail led the...
City of Jackson introduces new look for water bills
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new look is coming to utility bills in the city of Jackson. Customers will start seeing a new water bill format by the end of August. City officials said the change was made to address concerns about the prior format being difficult to read. The bill is now a yellow full sheet (8 1/2 by 11 inches) bill.
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
Lansing couple will go to trial in embezzlement case
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing couple will go to trial in a case involving embezzlement from a car dealership, Attorney General Dana Dessel announced Monday. The Department of Attorney General alleges that Amanda Root, while employed in the accounts payable department at Glenn Buege Buick GMC in Lansing, embezzled more than $400,000 from the dealership between 2016 and 2019. She primarily used the money to gamble with her husband, Justin Root, Nessel alleged.
Now Desk: A beautiful week ahead, and a $5,000 bottle of ‘undrinkable’ wine
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the chances of rain showers on Monday and through the week. Plus we talk about what parts of the country are already seeing snowfall, a $22M sportscar with legendary ties, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Eaton Rapids shelter in place order issued
Mid-Michigan animal shelters give dogs chance to re-write their stories
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who work in animal shelters do everything they can to care for animals brought to them. This year alone the Jackson Animal Shelter has already had 3,000 animals come through their doors. Each of them come in with their own stories, but the shelter helps...
