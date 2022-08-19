LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Year two of Friday Night Frenzy begins on WILX TV channel ten over a three day period in succession this week. A high school football pre season preview special airs from 9-10pm Wednesday. The season begins Thursday with more games set for this Friday. Frenzy highlight shows will air at 11:15pm both nights this week and the same two nights next week. The WILX sports staff-- Fred Heumann, Kellan Buddy, Joey Ellis and Tim Staudt, will all participate in the programming. The 26th year of the Sunday Staudt on Sports show begins at 11am for a half hour on Sunday, September 11th.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO