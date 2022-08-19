Read full article on original website
red12
2d ago
wait a minute I thought the "inflation reduction act" was supposed to save America!!🙄🙄🙄
Why bother
2d ago
Don't worry, they'll just change the definition again...
DOUBLE BUBBLE
2d ago
We are already in a recession bidenites. Just because biDUMB and the democrats try to reword it doesn't mean it isn't a recession
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
CEO Jamie Dimon talked to some of JPMorgan's wealthy clients on a call Tuesday, Yahoo reported. He was said to have put the chances of a "harder recession" and of "something worse" at 20 to 30%. He called current risks "storm clouds," an apparent downgrade from his June "hurricane" warning.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Washington Examiner
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
US crude flows have seen an uptick in deliveries to Asia, Bloomberg data shows. Buyers in China, India and South Korea have scooped up more than 20 million barrels this month, per the report. The increase in American crude heading to Asia has dragged down spot premiums for Persian Gulf...
US home prices could sink as much as 15% in a market crash but a moderate downturn is still more likely, Fitch says
The odds of a severe housing downturn have risen, and US home prices could sink as much as 15% in that scenario, said Fitch. But a moderate pullback is still the more likely outcome, the credit rating agency said. Fitch sees housing activity falling by mid-single digits in 2023 and...
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
