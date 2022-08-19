ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Canton to receive plans for proposed 'West Main Street Pedestrian Corridor'

By Shannon Ballew, Special, ejohnson
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
Canton is looking to make improvements on and around West Main Street to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. Shannon Ballew

Canton is taking the first steps to make the west side of its downtown more pedestrian-friendly.

The Canton City Council unanimously voted to pay Practical Design Partners, LLC $2,500 for a site plan rendering of what the city calls the “West Main Street Pedestrian Corridor” Thursday.

The West Main Street Pedestrian Corridor project is estimated to cost a little over $3.1 million, City Engineer Bethany Watson said.

PDP submitted the proposal for a rendering of this plan for improvements along West Main Street from East Main Street and Waleska Street, to west of Railroad Street, according to city documents.

According to Watson, proposed changes include:

- angled parking on the south side of West Main Street

- one-way traffic on the north side heading westbound

- a pedestrian path installed along the southern shoulder, replacing the sidewalk along the northern shoulder.

- existing overhead power lines will be buried under the northern shoulder

Additionally, the plan will depict proposed curb and gutter, sidewalk, crosswalks, driveways, pavement striping, conceptual street lighting, benches and street trees.

The city will also make the rendering available for residents.

The proposed improvements would make it easier for pedestrians to walk in downtown Canton and to The Mill on Etowah, according to the city.

PDP originally developed three concept alternatives for the pedestrian corridor. After looking over the plans, city officials provided feedback to combine different elements of the three into one preferred alternative plan.

The city council also unanimously approved a pair of project design services task orders for ongoing planning and work on intersection improvement projects.

The first task order contract is for $163,500 with Atkins for improvements to the intersection of Reservoir Drive and Reinhardt College Parkway. The plans include the addition of a traffic signal.

Under the contract, Atkins will prepare a detailed topographic survey, right-of-way survey, and locate all above and underground utilities at the intersection of Reservoir Road and Reinhardt College Parkway.

Atkins would begin work right away, with design work taking several months, Watson said.

The other task order contract is for $182,811 with Michael Baker International for improvements to the intersection of Reinhardt College Parkway at Highway 140.

Michael Baker International will prepare a topographic survey, obtain a concept-phase right of way cost estimate, conduct utility coordination and deliver a concept utility report.

Watson said that nothing has been confirmed or designed yet, though there are discussions to implement a “Florida T intersection,” a three-way intersection with continuous right turn lanes. Coming south from Highway 140, drivers looking to turn right on to Reinhardt College Parkway would not have to stop at the traffic signal.

Also at the meeting, the city council unanimously voted to table a discussion on a community revitalization plan by Dominium until the Sept. 1 meeting due to the applicant not being able to attend the meeting and wanting to conduct more community input, said Housing Initiatives Director Ken Patton.

Dominium received approval to develop a senior apartment project within the Riverstone planned development on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bluffs Parkway. The state has announced the release of funds for a statewide competitive application process for a 4% private activity bond program. Dominium has requested that the city approve the plan and a map targeting areas of interest for revitalization (a requirement of the application).

The community revitalization plan showcases how potential developments could help further progress towards the guiding tenets of Canton, including “creating great neighborhoods.” The focus is to demonstrate how increasing the supply of affordable housing in Canton will contribute to these goals, according to city documents. The suggested areas of interest on the map for revitalization include the Shipp Street, Jefferson Circle and Oakside public housing communities, and the Dominium apartments at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bluffs Parkway, city documents show.

IN THIS ARTICLE
