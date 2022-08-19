ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

George Harrison Didn’t Invent the Word ‘Grotty’ and Didn’t Want to Say It in The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

By Hannah Wigandt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Contrary to popular belief, George Harrison didn’t invent the word “grotty,” and he hated saying it in The Beatles A Hard Day’s Night . If George could’ve, he would’ve deleted the scene that saw him mouth the slang term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hnsil_0hNyyIQH00
George Harrison in ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ | John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

George Harrison unintentionally coined ‘grotty’ in ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

There’s a lot of randomness in The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night . That’s just how most of the band’s films went. It was all very witty, artistic, and trend-setting. However, no one could’ve predicted that a particular word would catch on.

One of the strangest scenes in the 1964 film comes when George stumbles into the office of an advertising agent, Simon Marshall.

Marshall’s assistant, Jenny, greets George as if they’ve been waiting for him, but George doesn’t understand. She answers a phone call and says, “I’ve got one… Oh, I think so. Yes, he can talk. No, I think you ought to see him.”

Simon approves of Jenny’s choice. “Oh yes, he’s a definite pass,” Simon says. “He’ll look good alongside Susan.” George says there must be some misunderstanding. Simon thinks George is playing games and says George is a natural.

Simon asks George to give his opinion on some new clothes for teenagers. “Well, not your real opinion, naturally. It’ll be written out, and you’ll learn it,” Simon says.

“Now, you’ll like these. You’ll really ‘dig’ them. They’re ‘fab,’ and all the other pimply hyperboles,” Simon continues. “I wouldn’t be seen dead in them,” George says. “They’re dead grotty.” Simon asks, “Grotty?” George explains, “Yeah, grotesque.”

“Make a note of that word and give it to Susan,” Simon says to Jenny. “It’s rather touching, really. Here’s this kid, giving me his utterly valueless opinion when I know for a fact that within a month, he’ll be suffering from a violent inferiority complex and loss of status because he isn’t wearing one of these nasty things! Of course they’re grotty, you wretched nit! That’s why they were designed! But that’s what you’ll want,” Simon says.

George denies he will. Simon threatens to replace him, but George doesn’t care. The Beatle then insults Simon’s other “trend-setter,” Susan, and the adman throws George out of the office.

It’s a bizarre scene, but fans latched on to “grotty,” thinking it was actually in George’s vocabulary.

RELATED: Pattie Boyd Calls the Songs George Harrison and Eric Clapton Wrote About Her ‘Haunting’

George didn’t invent ‘grotty’ for ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

In The Beatles’ Anthology (per Beatles Bible ), George explained that he didn’t create “grotty;” the scriptwriter for A Hard Day’s Night did.

He said, “There was one piece of dialogue where I say, ‘Oh, I’m not wearing that – that’s grotty!’ [Scriptwriter] Alun Owen made that up; I didn’t. People have used that word for years now. It was a new expression: grotty – grotesque. I suppose he thought that being from Liverpool, he knew our kind of humour.”

RELATED: Why George Harrison Couldn’t Complain When Authors Wrote False Things About Him in Books

The Beatle didn’t want to say the slang term

George didn’t invent “grotty,” and he certainly didn’t want to say it in A Hard Day’s Night . During a 1989 interview with Mark Rowland (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters ), George said he hated saying the word in the film.

He said, “They just got this writer who was from the same place or same area as we were from, a playwright, and he just sort of hung out with us for two days and then went off and wrote it. And then when we came to shoot it, we said, ‘I’m not saying that. I wouldn’t say that.’

“And we just changed it into what we would say. Not in every instance—because I said a word which became like a … you know, people still use it to this day, and it was the dumbest word: ‘grotty.’ But that was the scriptwriter wrote that. [ Pretending to sulk. ] I didn’t want to say it, but I said it anyway.”

In Anthology , George explained, “If there was something we really didn’t like, I don’t suppose we would have done it – though by the time we got to ‘ Help! ‘ we were cocky enough to change the dialogue as we liked.”

Whether George liked using the word “grotty” or not, it became part of the generation’s vernacular.

RELATED: George Harrison Said the Live Version of ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ From His 1991 Japanese Tour Is ‘Far Superior’ to the Original Recording

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pattie Boyd
Person
Mark Rowland
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#The Beatles#A Hard Day#Simon Says#Beatle#Corbis
Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
HIP HOP
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

165K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy