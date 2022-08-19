ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House of the Dragon’: George R. R. Martin Reveals How Many Years Season 1 Will Cover

Game of Thrones covered many years, but there is so much lore and history within the realm of Westeros. House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones that will take place 300 years before the events of the main series. Writer and creator George R. R. Martin shares how many years of Westeros will be covered in season 1.

‘House of the Dragon’ takes viewers to a different era of Westeros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIZIf_0hNyyFm600
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen | Ollie Upton/ HBO

House of the Dragon is in a different era than Game of Thrones but still focuses on a familiar family. The prequel series will cover the Targaryen civil war as two entities within the family battle for control over the Iron Throne. It will cover the events leading up to this war, also known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon sounds like Succession with dragons which should make fans of Succession and Game of Thrones happy. Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik are showrunners for the upcoming series and it stars Matt Smith , Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Milly Alcock.

George R. R. Martin says ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 will cover 28 years of Westeros history

On The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon , co-host Jason Concepcion shared an audio recording of an interview he had with Martin at Comic-Con. In the interview, Martin explains the scope of the series, sharing the timeline of the first season. The author shares that season 1 of House of the Dragon will cover 28 years of Westeros history.

“A lot of things are happening in Westeros as a continent, and there’s stuff going on all over, but what House of the Dragon mostly concerns us with is the issue of succession to the Iron Throne,” Martin tells Concepcion. “Of course, the show starts in 101 AC at the Great Council, which the old King Harris has called to let the Lords of the realm advise him on who should succeed to the Iron throne after he dies.”

“Then the war itself breaks out in 129 AC, so we have basically a 28-year run just in the first season here,” Martin adds. “And you see the various characters introduced and the conflict begin to grow, the seeds of what will eventually be a war. But not right away. The seeds grow and feelings intensify and grievances are collected and all of that stuff, so, yeah, there’s a lot going on there.”

What’s interesting about these comments is that Martin suggests season 1 will essentially be set-up for the Dance of the Dragons battle and that future seasons will take place during the war. There appears to be a lot to establish as the Targaryen family becomes divided and lines are drawn. It will be a more intimate setting since it focuses on one family, but it could still be just as captivating as Game of Thrones .

How many episodes will be in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will consist of ten episodes, each premiering weekly on HBO. Each episode will be about an hour, meaning there will be a lot of story and character development in each episode. All ten episodes will supposedly cover 28 years of storytelling, meaning characters and actors could change over time.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21.

Comments / 1

