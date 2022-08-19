ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tropics Talk: Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 moving towards southern Texas

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
 4 days ago
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Four (PTC4).

PTC4 is currently in the Bay of Campeche, in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The winds are 35 MPH but the center of circulation is still open and not closed off.

When it does close, it will likely take the name Tropical Storm Danielle, as long as the winds are 40 mph or higher.

PTC4 is moving to the northwest at 14 mph. It will stay over the warm Gulf waters through the day on Saturday before making landfall in Mexico late Saturday afternoon or early Saturday evening. Tropical Storm Warnings are active for those areas.

PTC4 will not be a strong storm, but will spread rain across Mexico and Texas. It will NOT affect us in Southwest Florida, but it is a reminder that the most active part of the hurricane season is approaching!

