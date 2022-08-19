ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanty-glo, PA

WTAJ

Lost hikers rescued in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Units from Logan Township Police Department, United Fire and Greenwood Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a lost person below the Wopsy Mtn lookout on a known trail.  The call was received at 8:45 p.m. The callers were disoriented and not familiar with their surroundings. Fire and Police […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 23’s hometown heroes are inviting you to welcome a new pet into your home. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. Humane Pennsylvania is hosting its annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign in Lancaster County on Saturday, Aug. 27....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees

I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unity siblings find success in llama, alpaca show at Westmoreland Fair

A brother and sister from Unity showcased their llama-handling skills during Sunday’s llama and alpaca show at the Westmoreland Fair. Rian Gettemy, 12, earned the title of best in show with Cherry, his auburn-colored llama. Rian and his sister, McKenna, 13, also placed in showmanship and trail categories during the Sunday morning contest.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Investigating Theft of ATV in Conemaugh Township

CONEMAUGH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of an ATV last month. According to Indiana-based State Police, the incident occurred sometime between July 16 and July 18. Police say a green 2001 Kawasaki KVF300 Prairie was stolen...
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wcn247.com

PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Pennsylvania stabbing rampage leaves 2 dead, others injured: report

A stabbing spree in Pennsylvania has left a 5-year-old child and 34-year-old woman dead, reports say. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Hopewell Township, outside of Philadelphia, leaving other people injured, according to Fox43. The station reports that two people were found dead at the scene – a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

