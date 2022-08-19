Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
CVIM receives $2M donation from local foundation, plans to name new facility after them
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — There's been a multi-million-dollar boost in the fundraising campaign for a Centre County medical clinic. Centre Volunteers in Medicine has received a two-million-dollar gift from the Palmer Foundation, and, in honor of the donation, the organization will name its new facility in Ferguson Township the Palmer Family Clinic.
Lost hikers rescued in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Units from Logan Township Police Department, United Fire and Greenwood Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a lost person below the Wopsy Mtn lookout on a known trail. The call was received at 8:45 p.m. The callers were disoriented and not familiar with their surroundings. Fire and Police […]
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Humane Pennsylvania
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 23’s hometown heroes are inviting you to welcome a new pet into your home. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters. Humane Pennsylvania is hosting its annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign in Lancaster County on Saturday, Aug. 27....
PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Sprankle: Skill games mean health insurance for my employees
I could tell hundreds of stories I’ve heard of how businesses, along with fraternal clubs and veterans organizations, have benefited in tremendous ways from legal skill games. Instead, I will just tell my story. Sprankle’s Neighborhood Markets is a small family business run by my father, brother and I...
abc27.com
Agriculture Secretary invites applicants for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill Grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Redding invited applicants who have projects directed toward preparing the youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. “To meet increasingly complex challenges brought...
WJAC TV
Education Matters | CCAC prepares for 20th year
All K-12 students in Pennsylvania are eligible to attend Commonwealth Charter Academy at no cost to the family. Watch the above video for more information.
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unity siblings find success in llama, alpaca show at Westmoreland Fair
A brother and sister from Unity showcased their llama-handling skills during Sunday’s llama and alpaca show at the Westmoreland Fair. Rian Gettemy, 12, earned the title of best in show with Cherry, his auburn-colored llama. Rian and his sister, McKenna, 13, also placed in showmanship and trail categories during the Sunday morning contest.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of ATV in Conemaugh Township
CONEMAUGH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a theft of an ATV last month. According to Indiana-based State Police, the incident occurred sometime between July 16 and July 18. Police say a green 2001 Kawasaki KVF300 Prairie was stolen...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population
The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Driver in fatal Salem crash is Pennsylvania State Police trooper from Uniontown
A Pennsylvania state trooper remains on the job after his involvement in a fatal Aug. 17 crash in Salem, officials said Monday. A BMW driven by Tyler J. Strini, 27, of Homer City did not slow down for stopped traffic, troopers said. Strini, assigned to Troop B in Uniontown, joined...
wtae.com
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
wcn247.com
PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE
HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
fox40jackson.com
Pennsylvania stabbing rampage leaves 2 dead, others injured: report
A stabbing spree in Pennsylvania has left a 5-year-old child and 34-year-old woman dead, reports say. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Hopewell Township, outside of Philadelphia, leaving other people injured, according to Fox43. The station reports that two people were found dead at the scene – a...
Local woman dies after head-on collision with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed and another person was injured after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson Adam Brandolph, the crash happened on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township around 4:12 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rich Askey: Mastriano’s school funding cut would mean lost jobs, lost opportunities for Pa. students
It isn’t every day you hear a candidate for office say, “Hey, let’s cut public school funding by billions, lay off a ton of teachers, and send class sizes through the roof.”. Yet that’s what state Sen. Doug Mastriano wants to do if elected governor in November,...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
WJAC TV
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
