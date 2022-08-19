Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Police seeking witnesses to Saturday evening crash on Route 144
According to a release posted to Facebook by the Spring Township Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after 8pm Saturday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 144 (Centre Hall Mountain in Spring Township). Police say the vehicles collided head-on and a preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle driven by a...
WJAC TV
CVIM receives $2M donation from local foundation, plans to name new facility after them
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — There's been a multi-million-dollar boost in the fundraising campaign for a Centre County medical clinic. Centre Volunteers in Medicine has received a two-million-dollar gift from the Palmer Foundation, and, in honor of the donation, the organization will name its new facility in Ferguson Township the Palmer Family Clinic.
WJAC TV
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
WJAC TV
Education Matters | CCAC prepares for 20th year
All K-12 students in Pennsylvania are eligible to attend Commonwealth Charter Academy at no cost to the family. Watch the above video for more information.
Comments / 0