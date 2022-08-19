ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanty-glo, PA

WJAC TV

Police seeking witnesses to Saturday evening crash on Route 144

According to a release posted to Facebook by the Spring Township Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after 8pm Saturday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 144 (Centre Hall Mountain in Spring Township). Police say the vehicles collided head-on and a preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle driven by a...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WJAC TV

PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach

WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

