Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney urges those with info about shootings to come forward

By Julie Millet
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As Norfolk police investigate two deadly shootings that happened in a matter of hours on Thursday afternoon, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi tells 10 On Your Side that there is something residents can do to make Norfolk a safer place.

“What the community needs to do is offer up the information to police, and to us as prosecutors, to be able to hold people accountable,” Fatehi said.

On Thursday afternoon, a double shooting near the Ward’s Corner shopping center killed a 19-year-old and injured a 17-year-old. Then, less than two miles away, another shooting claimed the lives of three people at the Fenner Gardens apartments at Fenner Street.

19-year-old dead, 17-year-old hurt after shooting at Wards Corner in Norfolk

“This is a nationwide problem that Norfolk has seen — an increase in gun violence. It keeps me up at night,” Fatehi said.

Norfolk Police have not yet released any information about suspects in either of the shootings. The interim Police Chief, however, did acknowledge how the killings might make residents feel.

3 men dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Fenner St in Norfolk

“With two separate incidents occurring so close together in such a short amount of time, it is understandable for there to be heightened concern among our residents; however, I want to reassure both of these communities that the Norfolk Police Department is working hard to catch those responsible for both of these acts,” Interim Chief Goldsmith said in a statement.

Fatehi echoed that he understands why people may feel unsafe. He also said he was sympathetic to those people who may have information about what happened, but are too afraid to come forward. Still, he says, that information is crucial to reducing gun violence.

“The number one deterrent to criminal behavior, and especially gun violence, is not the length of a sentence — it’s the probability of getting caught, Fatehi said.

“Police cannot arrest people they can’t identify, I can’t prosecute people who the police can’t arrest,” he added.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

Randolph Stowe
3d ago

Mr. Fatehi and and every one of the many scores of "Progressive" (Marxist) Democrat prosecutors in Virginia and America who are funded by the European Communist multi-billionaire George Soros don't believe in punishing black criminals. If a citizen from a neighborhood controlled by black gang members risks his or her life to assist police, that witness has no reason to believe that Fatehi is going to get the criminal off the streets and keep him there. It's the same in virtually every significant Democrat jurisdiction in America.

Reply
2
 

WAVY News 10

Recent burglaries in Hampton under investigation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating at least two recent overnight burglaries on Mercury Boulevard. The first happened just before 6 a.m. on August 20 at Big Lots in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard. Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance cameras, gained entry through an unsecured door and stole various items from the store.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle Mall closure

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Norfolk beefing up mental & physical health services …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns over...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

