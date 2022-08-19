Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management is seeking approval of an oceanfront condo building in Surfside that would replace older buildings that are in “dire” condition. Multiplan, led by Brazilian billionaire José Isaac Peres, plans to build 93 Ocean, a 12-story, 27-unit project at 9309 and 9317 Collins Avenue, according to documents filed with the city. The town’s planning and zoning board will vote on site plan approval for the project at its Thursday meeting.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO