Palm Beach County, FL

Estate proposes 321 apartments in downtown West Palm

Estate Companies proposes a 321-unit apartment project, marking its first Soleste-branded multifamily development in downtown West Palm Beach. Estate filed plans for an eight-story project on 2.5 acres at 410 and 510-560 North Rosemary Avenue, according to the application submitted to the city this month. Renderings show two buildings connected by an overpass. The project, called Soleste Palm Station, will have 78 microunits, 34 one-bedroom units, 102 one-bedroom units with a den, 99 two-bedroom units, seven three-bedroom units and one live-work unit.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Following the firm to SoFla: Hedge funder buys waterfront Jupiter home

A hedge funder followed his firm to South Florida and bought a waterfront Jupiter home for $10.3 million. Property records show Raymond and Terry Graziotto sold the house at 19651 Riverside Drive to Adrianne Hilton and John Hedigan. Hilton and Hedigan secured a $4.5 million mortgage from HSBC Bank in New York to complete the purchase, according to records.
JUPITER, FL
Longpoint buys shuttered trailer park in Miami’s Allapattah

Industrial land is so scarce, a Boston-based developer picked up a former mobile home park in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood for potential redevelopment. An affiliate of Longpoint Realty Partners paid $16 million for a nearly 6-acre site at 2260 Northwest 27th Avenue, according to records. Formerly the River Park Trailer Court mobile home park, the property is near the Miami River and Miami International Airport.
MIAMI, FL
Movers & Shakers: ISG World, Suffolk promote execs

South Florida real estate hiring and personnel moves revved up in the past week. ISG World promoted Daniel Castañeda to SVP of international sales. Castañeda has spent 10 years at ISG, during which time he helped sell South Florida projects like Echo Aventura, Echo Brickell, and Muse. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Brazilian billionaire proposes oceanfront condos in Surfside

Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management is seeking approval of an oceanfront condo building in Surfside that would replace older buildings that are in “dire” condition. Multiplan, led by Brazilian billionaire José Isaac Peres, plans to build 93 Ocean, a 12-story, 27-unit project at 9309 and 9317 Collins Avenue, according to documents filed with the city. The town’s planning and zoning board will vote on site plan approval for the project at its Thursday meeting.
SURFSIDE, FL
Amazon.com cuts two planned distribution centers in SoCal

With online shopping slowing in the post-pandemic economy, Amazon.com has hit pause on 49 distribution warehouses across the U.S., including industrial sites in West Covina and Oceanside. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant canceled, closed or delayed opening more than 50 million square feet of warehouse space, the Orange County Register reported,...
WEST COVINA, CA

