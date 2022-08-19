Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Climate crisis-fueled storms stunned parts of Texas afflicted this summer by 'flash drought'
Multiple cars were seen submerged in waters from the flash flooding in the early morning hours on Interstate 30.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Evelyn V Ruckstuhl
Evelyn Carroll Vedrenne Ruckstuhl, 83, a resident of Houma for 47 years, currently of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, went to her eternal rest on Monday, August 22, 2022. A visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on August 27, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma. Mass will be held at 11 AM on August 27, 2022, at the church, with a burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
houmatimes.com
Linda Vincent
On August 11, 2022, Linda Kenneson Vincent passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 83 after a brief illness. A service will be held in her honor at The First United Methodist Church in Houma, Louisiana on August 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a reception immediately following.
KTUL
Two McCurtain County men convicted of several assault, firearm offenses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that two men were found guilty of multiple counts of assault and firearm offenses. Kevin Ray Ward, 37, and Anthony Juan Armenta, 32, both of McCurtain County were found guilty by a federal...
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21
Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
houmatimes.com
Grace Ann Thibodaux
Grace Ann Thibodaux, 76, a native of Napoleonville, Louisiana and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on August 19, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Labadieville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana at a later date.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
WDSU
Thibodaux man accused of shooting a man on Sunday
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for being accused of shooting someone in the leg on Sunday afternoon. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg after an argument turned violent. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies...
L'Observateur
Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back
BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
Louisiana man, 28, dies after vehicle strikes horse
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — An early-morning crash involving a horse left a Louisiana man dead on Saturday. According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kealin Batiste, 28, of St. Martinville, died due to his injuries following the crash, KLFY reported. Deputies confirmed to KATC that Batiste...
brproud.com
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s...
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana
Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana. Vinton, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 19, 2022, that at approximately 1:30 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a complaint about a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 109 South in Vinton, Louisiana.
Officer-involved shooting in Cut Off leaves suspect dead, Lafourche Parish Sheriff says
Louisiana State Police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lafourche Parish that left one person dead on Tuesday.
Louisiana officials seek suspects who stole over $9k worth of cigarettes from gas station
*Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TANGIPAHOA, La (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying two suspects who burglarized a gas station on Aug. 6. TPSO says the two masked suspects forced entry into the Big Boss gas station, filled laundry baskets with $9600 worth of cigarettes […]
