Houma, LA

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Evelyn V Ruckstuhl

Evelyn Carroll Vedrenne Ruckstuhl, 83, a resident of Houma for 47 years, currently of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, went to her eternal rest on Monday, August 22, 2022. A visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on August 27, 2022, at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma. Mass will be held at 11 AM on August 27, 2022, at the church, with a burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
Linda Vincent

On August 11, 2022, Linda Kenneson Vincent passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 83 after a brief illness. A service will be held in her honor at The First United Methodist Church in Houma, Louisiana on August 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a reception immediately following.
KLST/KSAN

Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
Kicker 102.5

What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21

Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Grace Ann Thibodaux

Grace Ann Thibodaux, 76, a native of Napoleonville, Louisiana and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on August 19, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Labadieville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana at a later date.
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
WDSU

Thibodaux man accused of shooting a man on Sunday

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A Thibodaux man has been arrested for being accused of shooting someone in the leg on Sunday afternoon. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man in the leg after an argument turned violent. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies...
L'Observateur

Recreational Fishing in Louisiana Under Attack, Attorney General Jeff Landry Fights Back

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit attempting to stifle recreational fishing in Louisiana. The lawsuit filed by commercial fishermen challenges a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) rule that reallocates the Gulf red grouper quota from 24%/76% rec/commercial to 40.7%/59.3% rec/commercial. Attorney General Landry has requested to intervene to defend the rule.
WDBO

Louisiana man, 28, dies after vehicle strikes horse

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — An early-morning crash involving a horse left a Louisiana man dead on Saturday. According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kealin Batiste, 28, of St. Martinville, died due to his injuries following the crash, KLFY reported. Deputies confirmed to KATC that Batiste...
brproud.com

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s...
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana

Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana. Vinton, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 19, 2022, that at approximately 1:30 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a complaint about a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 109 South in Vinton, Louisiana.
