Philly school district outlines recruitment and retention plan
From creating programs to obtain certification to increasing teachers salaries and offering bonuses, the School District of Philadelphia has deployed several strategies to attract and retain talent for the 2022-23 school year and beyond. “We know we’re competing with other districts and charters for teachers as there has been a...
Philly teachers, staff start school year excited, nervous, concerned about teacher shortage
Summer vacation is over for 9,000 teachers in the School District of Philadelphia. The school year began Tuesday for teachers and support staff who are preparing for the first day of class for students on Aug. 29.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Race in Philly: Color of Water' Dives into Overlooked Relationship for People of Color
In an 1987 television interview, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers said Black people can't swim because they aren't buoyant. That couldn't be further from the truth. Water has always been part of African life. Paul Best, a historical consultant for the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia,...
Pa. school receives ‘honest mistake’ from delivery service: a box of guns
Officials at a high school in suburban Philadelphia were expecting textbooks and supplies to be packed into a box that arrived at the loading dock last Friday. Instead, they found six guns inside the package in what FedEx said was a mistake, according to story on the NBC10 website. Chester...
5 Philly Areas Colleges for Your Teen to Consider
Philadelphia has many colleges and universities for your teen to choose from. So, how do you know which ones to consider based on what your teen wants to do? Fret not because we have some darling universities that will make the decision much more straightforward than you think. Learning about...
Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet
Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
I’m tired of watching students with disabilities pushed from school
Lately, amid reported teacher shortages, I see TikToks, blog posts, and forum discussions detailing the reality of teacher burnout and the impossibility of being an educator, social worker, nurse, and librarian all in one. Anyone who has worked in education knows too well this sad truth. There are real problems with how we treat teachers within our schools. But this past year, I’ve seen another issue arise here in West Philadelphia. I’ve...
Ziegler Elementary School rolls out blue carpet for teacher return
As the School District of Philadelphia prepares to reopen its doors, teachers returned to the Ziegler Elementary School with enthusiasm. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has more.
Philadelphia School District discusses new safety plan for 2022-23 school year
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer vacation is nearing its end for Philadelphia students. The return to classrooms comes as an uptick in gun violence and other safety concerns have parents worried ahead of the first day next Monday. Kevin Bethel, the chief of school safety for the School District of Philadelphia, says 14 guns were recovered from incidents in or around schools last year.Bethel says that's a significant increase, but the school district hopes new plans will stop it from becoming a trend this school year.While kids are soaking up the last few days of summer break, concerns over their safety in...
Mask requirement returns for University of Delaware to start fall semester
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. The University of Delaware has implemented a two-week mask requirement for the fall...
Author, activist crowns young Black women with confidence
Dr. Jenaya White had low self-esteem as a teen until she met her role model. Now, she is paying it forward to the next generation.
Most Millennials Chose the Philadelphia Area as Their Long-Term Home
Millennials growing up in the Philadelphia area were more likely to stay put as they aged into young adults than their counterparts in other major cities throughout the country, writes Alexa Mencia for Axios. Axios reviewed migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see where Americans who were born...
Why teachers seem more willing to go on strike
Teachers are on strike in Columbus, Ohio, demanding functioning air conditioning. In Philadelphia, it's mostly bus drivers and other workers who want better wages and training. There's a national narrative of teachers and support staff who feel underpaid and underappreciated.
Philly officials want your ideas on gun violence solutions. Sessions begin this week
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The city of Philadelphia is again inviting community members from neighborhoods impacted by gun violence to share their ideas to reduce shootings. In the spring,...
Box of Guns Mistakenly Delivered to Delaware County High School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A box of guns was delivered to a Delaware County high school in what police called an "honest mistake." Police said the delivery to Chester High School was a mistake on the part of FedEx, but parents say it couldn’t come at a worse time – when schools are laser-focused on keeping children safe as they’re getting ready to return to class.
Safe zones and security cameras: Philly officials address safety concerns ahead of school year
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. As Philadelphia students, teachers, and families prepare for the academic year, the city’s gun violence crisis remains top of mind. Mayor Jim Kenney and...
Philadelphia DA Krasner rejects subpoena by House panel investigating crime surge
'Bogus attacks against this committee, a committee empowered by a bipartisan majority of the House and acting under clear constitutional authority, are particularly troubling,' Rep. John Lawrence said. The post Philadelphia DA Krasner rejects subpoena by House panel investigating crime surge appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
School District of Philadelphia workers vote to strike one week before school begins
Workers from the School District of Philadelphia will hit the picket line one week before the school year begins. The district’s maintenance, custodial, and transportation employees voted on Saturday to authorize a strike, as contract negotiations with the district have stalled. The workers, represented by the Services Employees International...
Need help paying your utility bills? Here’s your guide to assistance in Philly
Do you have trouble paying your utility bills? You’re not alone. Thousands of Philadelphians face electricity shut offs each summer. Homeowners with high water debt can have a lien placed against their homes. And we’re only a few months away from colder weather when unpaid utility bills can mount.
In just over an hour, 7 shot in Philadelphia with 2 killed
Tuesday afternoon saw an outbreak of gun violence in North and West Philadelphia, as seven people were shot and one of those victims was killed, all in less than 75 minutes.
