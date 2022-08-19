ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Philly school district outlines recruitment and retention plan

From creating programs to obtain certification to increasing teachers salaries and offering bonuses, the School District of Philadelphia has deployed several strategies to attract and retain talent for the 2022-23 school year and beyond. “We know we’re competing with other districts and charters for teachers as there has been a...
momblogsociety.com

5 Philly Areas Colleges for Your Teen to Consider

Philadelphia has many colleges and universities for your teen to choose from. So, how do you know which ones to consider based on what your teen wants to do? Fret not because we have some darling universities that will make the decision much more straightforward than you think. Learning about...
WHYY

Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet

Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
Chalkbeat

I’m tired of watching students with disabilities pushed from school

Lately, amid reported teacher shortages, I see TikToks, blog posts, and forum discussions detailing the reality of teacher burnout and the impossibility of being an educator, social worker, nurse, and librarian all in one. Anyone who has worked in education knows too well this sad truth. There are real problems with how we treat teachers within our schools. But this past year, I’ve seen another issue arise here in West Philadelphia. I’ve...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District discusses new safety plan for 2022-23 school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Summer vacation is nearing its end for Philadelphia students. The return to classrooms comes as an uptick in gun violence and other safety concerns have parents worried ahead of the first day next Monday. Kevin Bethel, the chief of school safety for the School District of Philadelphia, says 14 guns were recovered from incidents in or around schools last year.Bethel says that's a significant increase, but the school district hopes new plans will stop it from becoming a trend this school year.While kids are soaking up the last few days of summer break, concerns over their safety in...
WHYY

Mask requirement returns for University of Delaware to start fall semester

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. The University of Delaware has implemented a two-week mask requirement for the fall...
CNN

Why teachers seem more willing to go on strike

Teachers are on strike in Columbus, Ohio, demanding functioning air conditioning. In Philadelphia, it's mostly bus drivers and other workers who want better wages and training. There's a national narrative of teachers and support staff who feel underpaid and underappreciated.
NBC Philadelphia

Box of Guns Mistakenly Delivered to Delaware County High School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A box of guns was delivered to a Delaware County high school in what police called an "honest mistake." Police said the delivery to Chester High School was a mistake on the part of FedEx, but parents say it couldn’t come at a worse time – when schools are laser-focused on keeping children safe as they’re getting ready to return to class.
WHYY

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

