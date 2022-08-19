Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Auditor’s report shows absent fathers cost taxpayers millions
A new report released Monday by State Auditor Shad White shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said Auditor White. “The added discipline and income...
Jackson Free Press
Thousands Jailed Long Periods Before Trial in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Mississippi continue to be jailed for long periods while waiting to go on trial because they are too poor to afford bail, judges may deny bail altogether or public defenders might not be available when they're needed, according to a new report from a group that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated.
wtva.com
Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday volleyball scores
DeSoto Central 3, Regents 0 (25-12, 25-22, 26-24) Lewisburg 3, South Panola 0 (25-2, 25-10, 25-17) Northpoint Christian 3, Lake Cormorant 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-10) Ella Grace Holloway had 14 kills and Baylee Burchyett served seven aces in Lewisburg’s 3-0 sweep of South Panola. Burchyett also had 18 assists and two digs. Avery Thomas had five kills for the Lady Patriots.
Jackson Free Press
A Dream Continued in the Mississippi Delta
JACKSON — Dr. William Laurence Lackey III stood in the center aisle of a bus chartered by the Poor People's Campaign just outside of Tchula, Miss., on March 23, 2019. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, he towered over the passengers, singing blues tunes, sharing anecdotes and pointing out relevant historical markers as they appeared along dusty Mississippi Delta roads. Next to the road, brown drainage water kissed the bottom of some mobile homes and completely swallowed those closer to the Mississippi River basin. There are no signs of residents.
desotocountynews.com
Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need
Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
listenupyall.com
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
deltanews.tv
New details in death threat to Panola supervisor
Panola County Supervisors tell the Delta News tonight, they're taking a death threat against one of the board members very seriously. Delta News reporter Dennis Turner shows us what investigators say, prompted the threat, and why county leaders may not be able to do much about it. The letter to...
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake closer to finalizing city budget, tax levy
Horn Lake aldermen are expected to approve the city’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget and tax levy at its Sept. 6 regular meeting following Tuesday night’s public hearing on the budget. Horn Lake property taxpayers can expect not to pay any additional millage on the city side, as the...
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake aldermen close to budget approval
Horn Lake aldermen appear to be close to approving the city budget for the next fiscal year, starting Oct. 1. Aldermen recessed their last meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and will continue deliberations on the budget on Tuesday, Aug. 23. At the 6 p.m. meeting, an agenda item will have a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax levy for Fiscal Year 2022-23. The board could then move to approve the budget in another agenda item.
Sea Coast Echo
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Mississippi using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The final round of rental and utility assistance for Shelby County residents closes on August 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County families from homelessness for nearly two years is ending. The Memphis and Shelby County federal Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting final applications by August 31. Qualifying applicants can get up to 14 months of utility or rent...
hottytoddy.com
Marine Corp JROTC Days Could be Numbered at Oxford High School
Oxford High School is in danger of losing its Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Since 2014, the number of students enrolling in the program has been declining. The Memorandum of Agreement between the Oxford School District and the U.S. Marines says a high school’s program must have at least 100 students or 10 percent of the student population, whichever is lower.
Dr. Joris Ray resigns as MSCS superintendent, ending misconduct investigation | Here's what led to the decision, and what's next for the district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, who has held the position since 2019, resigned from the position during a specially-called meeting of the Memphis-Shelby County School Board Tuesday, ending an investigation into his alleged personal misconduct. Eight school board members voted to accept the...
desotocountynews.com
Hernando aldermen to meet Thursday evening
Hernando city officials announced Tuesday morning that tonight’s recessed Board of Aldermen meeting has been moved to Thursday evening due a lack of a quorum. Aldermen were to meet Tuesday evening to continue budget discussions after the board’s Aug. 16 meeting. That has now been moved to Thursday, Aug. 25.
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
actionnews5.com
i-40 crash Joshua Medina
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022. As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch High School combined class reunion set
Graduates of Olive Branch High School from 1945-1975 are invited to a combined class reunion, set for Saturday, Aug. 27 at Olive Branch Middle School, which at one time was the high school. The middle school address is 6530 Blocker Street in Olive Branch. According to organizers, the event will...
desotocountynews.com
Southaven aldermen set special meetings
Southaven aldermen will be meeting on consecutive days on separate issues this week, as special meetings have been called for by Mayor Darren Musselwhite. The first meeting is Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at City Hall and the discussion will consider the budget. Aldermen will hold a budget hearing as it nears a final decision on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 city budget.
Silver Alert issued for 44-year-old Senatobia man
TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George Jackson Jr., of Senatobia. Jackson is described as six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Jackson was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1:00 p.m. in the 900 […]
