ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss announces gameday enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience will be a little bit different in 2022. The Rebels announces enhancements to the gameday experience will be introduced this season, including revamps to audio across the field, LED lights and ease-of-access policies such as more point-of-sale terminals and customer facing credit card readers. A full...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Maryland State
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

It's decision day for Ayden Williams. He'll commit live on 247Sports.

Sunday could be a big day for Ole Miss, as 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams will announce his college decision live on 247Sports. You can click HERE to watch the live stream. Williams is expected to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT at the Ridgeland (Miss.0 High School gymnasium.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Three University of Mississippi Alumni Recognized for Outstanding Reporting

Ole Miss graduates earn awards for reporting in the Mississippi Free Press. University of Mississippi alumni Torsheta Jackson, Nick Judin, and Grace Marion have been recognized at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards for reporting published by the Mississippi Free Press. The awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Brown
Person
Lane Kiffin
WATE

Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022

The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home

When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss Football#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Anoth
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WATE

County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need

Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy