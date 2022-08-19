Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss announces gameday enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience will be a little bit different in 2022. The Rebels announces enhancements to the gameday experience will be introduced this season, including revamps to audio across the field, LED lights and ease-of-access policies such as more point-of-sale terminals and customer facing credit card readers. A full...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade is the latest talented Rebel from Western Kentucky pipeline
OXFORD, Miss. – Bowling Green, Ken., is 328 miles from the Ole Miss campus, but in recent times, it appears to have a direct pipeline of players leaving Western Kentucky heading to Ole Miss — and the latest of those is wide receiver Dayton Wade. Last year, wide...
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reacts to Former QB Winning Starting Job at UCF
The coach of the Ole Miss Rebels congratulates his former quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee, for winning the starting job with the UCF Knights.
therebelwalk.com
Four-star Wide Receiver Ayden Williams Commits to Ole Miss; No. 2 Overall Athlete in Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — For those catching Friday Night Lights here in the ‘Sip, there is a good chance you have driven down Sunnybrook Road to watch a Ridgeland High School game out at Titan Stadium, where you find talented four-star, wide receiver Ayden Williams who, on Sunday, committed to play football for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
It's decision day for Ayden Williams. He'll commit live on 247Sports.
Sunday could be a big day for Ole Miss, as 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams will announce his college decision live on 247Sports. You can click HERE to watch the live stream. Williams is expected to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT at the Ridgeland (Miss.0 High School gymnasium.
Rebels247 Daily Pod | Breaking down the Ayden Williams commitment
On a Monday edition of the Rebels247 daily podcast, Chris Brooks breaks down the Ayden Williams commitment and what it means for the Ole Miss program. Also, could it influence other players in Mississippi.
Ecru, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Pontotoc High School football team will have a game with North Pontotoc High School on August 22, 2022, 17:30:00. South Pontotoc High SchoolNorth Pontotoc High School.
thelocalvoice.net
Three University of Mississippi Alumni Recognized for Outstanding Reporting
Ole Miss graduates earn awards for reporting in the Mississippi Free Press. University of Mississippi alumni Torsheta Jackson, Nick Judin, and Grace Marion have been recognized at the 2022 Diamond Journalism Awards for reporting published by the Mississippi Free Press. The awards, sponsored by the Arkansas Pro Chapter of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022
The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
hottytoddy.com
The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home
When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
IN THIS ARTICLE
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
desotocountynews.com
Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need
Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
EXCLUSIVE: Germantown Schools Under Fire Over ‘Gender Identity Journals’
Memphis parents are furious after they say some students at Germantown Municipal Schools (GMSD) were assigned a gender identity journal. KWAM learned about the controversial assignment after a concerned parent of a 7th grade student at Riverdale K-8 School brought it to our attention Sunday. Michelle, the angry mother who’s...
Comments / 0