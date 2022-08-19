Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Trash company employee killed when truck falls on him in Anne Arundel Co.
A employee riding on a trash truck was killed Tuesday morning when the truck rolled over and landed on him after they avoided a crash with another truck.
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: 2 hospitalized after overturned tanker leads to hazmat spill in Carroll County, Md
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a hazmat spill in Carroll County, Md. Tuesday. The spill was the result of a crash involving an overturned tanker. The incident happened on Ridge Road in Mount Airy, Maryland. The tanker was hauling home heating oil, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Resident hospitalized after senior living apartment catches fire in Catonsville
A Catonsville senior living apartment caught fire Tuesday morning, sending one resident to the hospital with burns.
Nottingham MD
Speed bumps, raised crosswalk to be installed on Avondale Road in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced the approval of a traffic safety project for Avondale Road, one of the busiest corridors in Carney. The project involves the construction of four standard speed bumps along the route from Joppa Road to the Baltimore Beltway overpass, and a brick raised crosswalk in the vicinity of Second Avenue.
mdhistory.org
Plan of Baltimore Town in 1729 containing 60 acres divided into 60 lots
A map of Baltimore, Maryland, as it was in 1729, depicting 60 acres divided into 60 lots. The map shows Long Street (East/West) at the intersections of Forest Street and Calvert Street (both North/South). A scale of perches is in the lower left corner. Creator. Date. circa 1823. Language(s) Collection...
Rescues Required, Cars Damaged By Flood Waters In Harford County: Reports
At least one person was rescued in Fallston as flood waters flowed through Harford County on Monday afternoon. Fire officials in Harford County reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 that they had extricated a driver in the 2300 block of Bel Air Road after a vehicle became disabled due to flood waters in the region.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret
502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
VIDEO: Developer Implodes Power Plant’s Landmark Smokestacks
The name “C.P. Crane Generation Facility” might not mean anything to you, but if you’ve boated in the Middle River area of Baltimore County, Md., you know its red-and-white-striped smokestacks. Located on a 157=acre shuttered coal plant in Bowleys Quarters, the 300-foot-tall stacks have long been used...
wmar2news
Downed trees, significant flooding, closed roads, OH MY!
Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1562036903104450561?s=20&t=XobfulLgyhY__Ie-jJR92g. Yesterday's rain and storms packed a punch across our northeastern suburbs! Northeastern Maryland dealt with not only isolated tree damage, but significant flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. There were reports of roads closed due to downed trees and high water levels in Baltimore and Harford counties! We received reports of cars stalled in standing water of 2.50-3 feet on the 2300 block of Bel Air road.
Nottingham MD
Water rescues, road closures reported in southern Harford County due to flooding
FALLSTON, MD—Crews are responding to several weather-related incidents in southern Harford County. A Monday evening swiftwater rescue is under way in the 2300-block of Belair Road in Fallston due to a vehicle that became trapped in rising flood waters. The driver has been extricated and Belair Road has been shut down.
Nottingham MD
Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Wbaltv.com
Video shows Pitamore employees dumping liquid down drain; company responds
A video showing Pitamore employees dumping liquid down a Baltimore City storm drain is drawing attention. In the video, the workers are seen emptying garbage bags into the drain next to the restaurant on West Pratt Street. The person who took this video said it happened on Thursday afternoon. Pitamore...
Wbaltv.com
School meal prices increasing in 2022 at Harford County Public Schools
BEL AIR, Md. — School meal prices are going up in 2022 at Harford County Public Schools. Breakfast will now cost $1.35 while lunch is up to $2.50 for elementary schools and $2.60 for secondary schools. A la carte items will now range from 50 cents to $2 across...
Man shot multiple times, expected to survive in Harford County
Police are investigating a shooting in Aberdeen. The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.
Five Displaced In Massive Cecil County Townhouse Blaze Causing $750K In Damages: Fire Marshal
Five were displaced in Maryland as a roaring two-alarm fire ripped through a pair of neighboring townhouses in Cecil County, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, members of the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company responded to Whitetail Way in Elkton, when a massive fire was reported by a homeowner, who spotted the fire outside the residence.
Child Injured After Jumping Off 50 Foot Cliff Into Shallow Water In Baltimore County
A child is recovering after jumping off of a 50-foot cliff in Baltimore County, authorities say. Fire and rescue units were called to the area of 18100 Prettyboy Dam Road to rescue an injured patient who had jumped into shallow water the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Baltimore County fire officials.
Crash on I-95 leaves multiple people injured, 5 vehicles involved
Multiple people are injured after a five vehicle crash occurred in Perryville on I-95. The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.
foxbaltimore.com
Bar owners on The Block say city has failed to uphold agreement
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Bar owners on Baltimore's notorious block of adult nightclubs fear the city has failed them. In April, the legislature required bar owners to submit a security plan to the city or risk being forced to shutdown at 10pm. In exchange, the Downtown Partnership and the City...
foxbaltimore.com
Water Rescue in Harford County
One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
