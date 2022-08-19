ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Speed bumps, raised crosswalk to be installed on Avondale Road in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced the approval of a traffic safety project for Avondale Road, one of the busiest corridors in Carney. The project involves the construction of four standard speed bumps along the route from Joppa Road to the Baltimore Beltway overpass, and a brick raised crosswalk in the vicinity of Second Avenue.
CARNEY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Towson, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mdhistory.org

Plan of Baltimore Town in 1729 containing 60 acres divided into 60 lots

A map of Baltimore, Maryland, as it was in 1729, depicting 60 acres divided into 60 lots. The map shows Long Street (East/West) at the intersections of Forest Street and Calvert Street (both North/South). A scale of perches is in the lower left corner. Creator. Date. circa 1823. Language(s) Collection...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret

502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Equipment#Dining Hall
wmar2news

Downed trees, significant flooding, closed roads, OH MY!

Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1562036903104450561?s=20&t=XobfulLgyhY__Ie-jJR92g. Yesterday's rain and storms packed a punch across our northeastern suburbs! Northeastern Maryland dealt with not only isolated tree damage, but significant flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. There were reports of roads closed due to downed trees and high water levels in Baltimore and Harford counties! We received reports of cars stalled in standing water of 2.50-3 feet on the 2300 block of Bel Air road.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Video shows Pitamore employees dumping liquid down drain; company responds

A video showing Pitamore employees dumping liquid down a Baltimore City storm drain is drawing attention. In the video, the workers are seen emptying garbage bags into the drain next to the restaurant on West Pratt Street. The person who took this video said it happened on Thursday afternoon. Pitamore...
Daily Voice

Five Displaced In Massive Cecil County Townhouse Blaze Causing $750K In Damages: Fire Marshal

Five were displaced in Maryland as a roaring two-alarm fire ripped through a pair of neighboring townhouses in Cecil County, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, members of the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company responded to Whitetail Way in Elkton, when a massive fire was reported by a homeowner, who spotted the fire outside the residence.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bar owners on The Block say city has failed to uphold agreement

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Bar owners on Baltimore's notorious block of adult nightclubs fear the city has failed them. In April, the legislature required bar owners to submit a security plan to the city or risk being forced to shutdown at 10pm. In exchange, the Downtown Partnership and the City...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Water Rescue in Harford County

One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy