Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York

There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Family and Friends Down Syndrome Association announces Labor Day parade

The Youngstown Lions Club invites all individuals born with Down syndrome, and their parents or caregivers, to walk or ride in the Youngstown Labor Day parade. This event begins at noon Monday, Sept 5, at Fort Niagara’s South entrance. Organizers ask participants to please wear royal blue shirts with...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
WKBW-TV

Multiple events honoring the Jefferson 10

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The 34th annual Taking it to the Streets Festival brought the community together at the Martin Luther King Jr. park. Organizer Anita Williams said events like this one aim to spread love and well-being. "Its important to the community because this event sends a sense...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Jack White returned to Artpark Sunday night for a stop on his "Supply Chain Issues Tour." The last time White performed at Artpark's Mainstage Theater was in 2018 and, while it is hard to imagine he could top that stellar 2018 performance, he did. Northwest Jazz Festival to return for...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston's Marina Laurendi a quarterfinalist for Hollywood Bowl show

Singer-songwriter and Lewiston native Marina Laurendi has made it to the quarterfinals to open at one of the most legendary concert venues in Southern California, The Hollywood Bowl. The contest is called “Opening Act,” and it gives one lucky contestant the opportunity of a lifetime to open at the epic...
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
wbfo.org

Normal lake levels, carousel have made it a good summer for Olcott Beach

It was really summer at the beach Sunday in Olcott, the long-time summer mecca in Niagara County. The day celebrated the 20th anniversary of the start-up of Carousel Park, home of the 94-year old carousel, built in North Tonawanda, and the 30th anniversary of the resort’s shopping district. The old music of carousels was clearly evident, although turned down for an afternoon concert for older visitors.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mercy Flight founder Douglas Baker laid to rest in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Flight founder and CEO Douglas H. Baker was laid to rest in Buffalo on Monday. The 79-year-old started his career as an ambulance attendant for the City of Buffalo at 13 years old. He went on to pioneer the state’s first EMS helicopter service, saving thousands of lives since its founding in 1981. He died on Aug. 19, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Severyn Development completes renovation on historic Florida Street homes

Over the past 18 months, the team at Severyn Development has been renovating a collection of seven brick townhomes into 14, three-bedroom, one bath apartments that are now available for rent on Florida Street. With this development team behind the reins, these homes have undergone an extensive renovation, and have been restored to their original grandeur all while maintaining their historic value.
BUFFALO, NY

