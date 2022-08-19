Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deadalum Luminarium coming to Canalside in Buffalo from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5
The Buffalo Waterfront announced Architects of Air's Daedalum luminaria is coming to Canalside from September 1 through September 5.
The 'scandal of the century': Remembering the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is currently showcasing the work of an artist from Oregon, which is a homecoming of sorts. Marie Watt is also a member of the Seneca Nation. Her exhibit is meant to shed a new light on history. The story of a murder case that put societal beliefs are prejudice on trial.
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York
There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
Dine in a treehouse and pick your own blueberries at this magical Upstate NY farm (photos)
Slightly southwest of Buffalo, N.Y., is a family-owned blueberry farm where the sky’s the limit when making memories. That isn’t just a figure of speech, though. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm doesn’t only have rows and rows of u-pick blueberries bushes, they also have treehouses where visitors can dine, sip local brews, and explore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Family and Friends Down Syndrome Association announces Labor Day parade
The Youngstown Lions Club invites all individuals born with Down syndrome, and their parents or caregivers, to walk or ride in the Youngstown Labor Day parade. This event begins at noon Monday, Sept 5, at Fort Niagara’s South entrance. Organizers ask participants to please wear royal blue shirts with...
WKBW-TV
Multiple events honoring the Jefferson 10
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The 34th annual Taking it to the Streets Festival brought the community together at the Martin Luther King Jr. park. Organizer Anita Williams said events like this one aim to spread love and well-being. "Its important to the community because this event sends a sense...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
Featured News
Jack White returned to Artpark Sunday night for a stop on his "Supply Chain Issues Tour." The last time White performed at Artpark's Mainstage Theater was in 2018 and, while it is hard to imagine he could top that stellar 2018 performance, he did. Northwest Jazz Festival to return for...
wnypapers.com
Lewiston's Marina Laurendi a quarterfinalist for Hollywood Bowl show
Singer-songwriter and Lewiston native Marina Laurendi has made it to the quarterfinals to open at one of the most legendary concert venues in Southern California, The Hollywood Bowl. The contest is called “Opening Act,” and it gives one lucky contestant the opportunity of a lifetime to open at the epic...
Dogs get in free to the Bisons game at Sahlen Field Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The dog days of summer are still upon us and to celebrate summer and your pups, you can bring your dog with you to Sahlen Field Tuesday night to enjoy a game with you. Tuesday marks the fifth Tops Dog Days at the Park at Sahlen...
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
Webster's Bistro plans Farm To Table event at the area's oldest Farmer's Market
Established in 1908, The North Tonawanda City Market is where Chef Mark Mistriner from Webster's Bistro is planning a Farm To Table dinner for as many as two-hundred people.
National Buffalo Wing Fest Is Returning To Buffalo, New York
Chicken Wings lovers will have a couple of reasons to celebrate over the next couple of weeks. First off, it looks like the price of wholesale chicken wings is dropping which means prices on the retail side will be dropping as well. That means more wings for less money. The...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
wesb.com
Bills Legend Bruce Smith To Host Golf Tournament In Honor Of Buffalo Police Officer
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame pass rusher Bruce Smith will host an inaugural Celebrity Golf Tournament and Gala on Monday, Aug. 29 to kick off a fundraising effort for 10 scholarships in honor of Buffalo Police Lt. Aaron Salter. Lt. Salter was one of 10 people killed on May 14,...
wbfo.org
Normal lake levels, carousel have made it a good summer for Olcott Beach
It was really summer at the beach Sunday in Olcott, the long-time summer mecca in Niagara County. The day celebrated the 20th anniversary of the start-up of Carousel Park, home of the 94-year old carousel, built in North Tonawanda, and the 30th anniversary of the resort’s shopping district. The old music of carousels was clearly evident, although turned down for an afternoon concert for older visitors.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mercy Flight founder Douglas Baker laid to rest in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mercy Flight founder and CEO Douglas H. Baker was laid to rest in Buffalo on Monday. The 79-year-old started his career as an ambulance attendant for the City of Buffalo at 13 years old. He went on to pioneer the state’s first EMS helicopter service, saving thousands of lives since its founding in 1981. He died on Aug. 19, 2022.
buffalorising.com
Severyn Development completes renovation on historic Florida Street homes
Over the past 18 months, the team at Severyn Development has been renovating a collection of seven brick townhomes into 14, three-bedroom, one bath apartments that are now available for rent on Florida Street. With this development team behind the reins, these homes have undergone an extensive renovation, and have been restored to their original grandeur all while maintaining their historic value.
Comments / 0