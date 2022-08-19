ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August

As the summer comes to a close, catch up on new releases and library titles that hit HBO Max this month. A new documentary revealing archival footage of Princess Diana, a coming-of-age drama surrounding an Irish family in the 1960s and a cult classic about basketball and romance are only some of the notable films that made their debut on HBO Max in August.
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 12 at HBO

HBO has renewed the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring and created by Larry David, for a 12th season. Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and with 110 completed episodes to date, “Curb” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an “unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.” The series features a revolving door of guest stars as well as regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn and Ted Danson.
Brendan Fraser to Receive Toronto Film Festival Award for ‘The Whale’

Actor Brendan Fraser will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Monday. Fraser is attending the festival for the North American premiere of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” in which he stars as a severely obese man attempting to repair a fractured relationship with his teenage daughter (played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink). He will receive the award during the TIFF Tribute Awards, an in-person gala fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.
‘Joker’ Sequel, ‘Thomas Crown Affair,’ New Sofia Coppola Film Qualify for Combined $94 Million in California Tax Credits

The California Film Commission announced today 18 upcoming projects that will benefit from the state’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program, receiving a combined $93.7 million break for generating an estimated $915 million in spending. Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel “Folie à Deux,” a remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair”...
