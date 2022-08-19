Read full article on original website
3 Short Films Qualify for Oscars With HollyShorts Film Festival Awards
Victor Gabriel’s “Hallelujah,” Seemab Gul’s “Mulaqat/Sandstorm” and Joseph Pierce’s “Scale” have won the top awards at the 2022 HollyShorts Film Festival, which presented its prizes on Saturday afternoon in Hollywood — thus qualifying for this year’s Academy Awards. “Hallelujah”...
The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August
As the summer comes to a close, catch up on new releases and library titles that hit HBO Max this month. A new documentary revealing archival footage of Princess Diana, a coming-of-age drama surrounding an Irish family in the 1960s and a cult classic about basketball and romance are only some of the notable films that made their debut on HBO Max in August.
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 12 at HBO
HBO has renewed the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring and created by Larry David, for a 12th season. Originally debuting on HBO in 2001 and with 110 completed episodes to date, “Curb” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an “unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.” The series features a revolving door of guest stars as well as regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn and Ted Danson.
Brendan Fraser to Receive Toronto Film Festival Award for ‘The Whale’
Actor Brendan Fraser will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Monday. Fraser is attending the festival for the North American premiere of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” in which he stars as a severely obese man attempting to repair a fractured relationship with his teenage daughter (played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink). He will receive the award during the TIFF Tribute Awards, an in-person gala fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.
Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line Elected Presidents of the Producers Guild
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today the election of new presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line during the Guild’s annual membership meeting. Allain and De Line ran unopposed and assume the roles from Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who had served as presidents since 2018. “As...
How to Watch the ‘Cinderella’ Reunion With Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg: Is It Streaming?
ABC is bringing fans a lovely night this week, with a reunion of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” coming on Tuesday. But if you miss it live, don’t worry. It’s definitely possible to watch it again elsewhere. Back in 1997, “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” came as...
‘The Morning Show’ Books Julianna Margulies for a Season 3 Return
“The Good Wife” alum Julianna Margulies has booked her return to “The Morning Show.”. The actress will return in a major recurring role as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson on the Apple TV+ drama. Marguiles rejoins a cast that includes Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. As...
‘Joker’ Sequel, ‘Thomas Crown Affair,’ New Sofia Coppola Film Qualify for Combined $94 Million in California Tax Credits
The California Film Commission announced today 18 upcoming projects that will benefit from the state’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program, receiving a combined $93.7 million break for generating an estimated $915 million in spending. Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel “Folie à Deux,” a remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair”...
ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Wins Monday’s Ratings Crown in a Snoozy Primetime Battle
The long-running reality series was broadcast’s highest-rated and most-watched title of the night. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” snagged Monday night’s highest ratings in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic (0.8) and the largest overall audience with 3.3 million total viewers. But overall, it was a quiet night in both ratings and viewership.
‘Reboot’ Trailer: Awkwardness Abounds as Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key Reunite for First Time in Years (Video)
In the trailer for Steven Levitan’s “Reboot,” which Hulu released Tuesday, Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key’s characters have an extremely awkward off-set reunion in Hulu’s comedy about a revived sitcom. The duo, who were an item 20 years ago on the series-within-a-series “Step Right Up,”...
