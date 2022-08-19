‘She-Hulk’ Creator Jessica Gao Reveals Her ‘Black Widow’ Movie Pitch and the Secret Origins of Trolling Kevin Feige

Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa Squashes the Notion of a DC/Marvel Rivalry: ‘I Don’t Really Compare’ (Exclusive Video)
”There’s only one me, bro,“ the ”Aquaman“ star tells TheWrap. While Marvel and DC fans have been going at each other for decades, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa doesn’t see a need to pick sides. When TheWrap asked the actor about the competition between...
‘Rick and Morty’ Showrunner Reveals Origin of Emmy-Nominated Season 5 Nimbus Episode
While the sixth season of “Rick and Morty” is on the cusp of release, the show is currently in the thick of the Emmys race for Season 5 – specifically the episode with Mr. Nimbus, titled “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” And like some other “Rick and Morty” episodes, the origins of the story for this installment involve an idea that had been kicked around the writers room for awhile.
Olivia Wilde Admits She ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ Jason Sudeikis Served Her Custody Papers At Work
For better or for worse, Olivia Wilde was at the center of the most memorable moment from the 2022 CinemaCon. As Olivia, 38, walked on stage to talk about her new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, she was served custody papers from her former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Olivia said when reflecting on the Apil incident in the cover story for Variety’s first-ever Venice Film Festival issue. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”
‘The Rings of Power’ Final Trailer Shows Galadriel Being Ordered to ‘Give Up Your Sword’ (Video)
Robert Aramay’s Elrond is advising Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel to give up her sword in the final trailer for Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which dropped Tuesday. The trailer, which featured several moments showing Galadriel fighting, also gave a closer...
Saban Films Takes North America On Pierre Morel’s Emirati Action Hit ‘The Ambush’
EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to AGC International and Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s action picture The Ambush and set an October release for the Emirati production which marks its first non-English language acquisition. The film, directed by French action maestro Pierre Morel (Taken), is the United Arab Emirates’ most ambitious and theatrically successful production to date. Released at home last November across 185 screens, it went on to become the highest-grossing Arabic-language film ever in the country. Saban Films is planning a theatrical launch on October 28, ahead of an on-demand and digital release on November 1. Based on...
‘Superman & Lois’ Star Jordan Elsass Opens Up About Leaving Series: ‘It’s a Real Shame’
Earlier this month, Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent on The CW’s “Superman & Lois,” revealed that he wouldn’t be returning for the show’s third season. (The CW said that they would recast the role of Jonathan Kent.) Now, thanks to a series of Cameo videos, Elsass is opening up about the decision and where he’s headed next.
Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Film to Star Owen Teague
20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox, pre-Disney) is still in the “Planet of the Apes” business, and the company has picked “The Stand” and “Black Mirror” actor Owen Teague to star, TheWrap has learned. Teague’s role has not been disclosed, but he’ll play...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Bosses Explain How They Landed on Their ‘A’
Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for the finale of HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” came to an end this week, and we finally got answers about the man behind the mask. As it turns out, “A” was Angela Waters’ brother, who was acting at the direction of their father — the principal of Millwood High School. And, as TheWrap learned, it was a twist that wasn’t ironed out when bosses Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring entered the writers room.
‘Community’ Movie Is ‘A Matter of When and Not If,’ Dan Harmon Says
A “Community” movie will happen, the sitcom’s creator Dan Harmon has affirmed. The comments come on the heels of cast member Alison Brie previously telling TheWrap that “legitimate conversations” are happening about a film spinoff coming to fruition, with Harmon adding, “Legitimacy is here.”
‘Glass Onion': Netflix Sets December Release Date, Reveals New Images for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel (Photos)
Netflix has just revealed new images from the highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel (once again starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc) and unveiled the global Netflix release date – December 23. The film will also be released in select theaters on a to be announced date, with details on that coming soon.
Patrick Warburton Made a Surprise Appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’ — As Zach Shallcross’ Real-Life Uncle
Alright, high-five: Patrick Warburton made a surprise guest appearance on “The Bachelorette” as contestant Zach Shallcross’ real-life uncle. The actor, known for portraying Elaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) quirky boyfriend Puddy on “Seinfeld,” was first seen in a promo for Monday night’s episode, which saw star Rachel Recchia join the final four (including Shallcross) for hometown dates. In the clip, Warburton says, “I just feel sorry for those other fellas” — in his signature deep drawl that he lent to Kronk in “The Emperor’s New Groove.”
‘Dragon Ball Super’ Powers Up to $20 Million Box Office Opening
Sony/Crunchyroll’s “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” has topped the box office charts on this mid-August weekend with a $20.1 million opening from 3,900 theaters, the widest ever opening for an anime film. By comparison, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” opened to $9.8 million from 1,238 theaters back in...
Paul Rudd Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Cast
Paul Rudd will be in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 after appearing in a surprise cameo role in Tuesday’s Season 2 finale. In the finale (spoiler alert!), Rudd appears in a flash forward (a year later), as Ben, a snobbish leading actor in Oliver’s (Martin Short) seemingly triumphant return to directing on Broadway. He and Charles exchange less-than-pleasantries in a sinister and vague chat, and as he makes his opening monologue, he literally croaks onstage and dies.
Summer Box Office Review: Despite Post-Pandemic Progress, Theaters Are Still in Trouble
While blockbusters brought in billions, the effects of the pandemic are still taking their toll on the release slate and major cinema chains. With two weekends left in the summer box office season, the numbers are clear: Gross receipts are down about 23% from 2019 levels — which means that there was significant recovery from the pandemic, but still not enough to stave off crisis for many movie theater chains.
‘King Kong’ Series in the Works at Disney+ From James Wan’s Atomic Monster
King Kong is going from Skull Island to Disney+. The iconic movie monster, who first appeared in Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack’s 1933 masterpiece, will be headed to Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform in “King Kong” (working title). The project will be the first live-action series set in the Kong Universe, and hails from James Wan and his Atomic Monster production company and Stephany Folsom, who has worked on Disney projects like “Toy Story 4” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”
The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August
As the summer comes to a close, catch up on new releases and library titles that hit HBO Max this month. A new documentary revealing archival footage of Princess Diana, a coming-of-age drama surrounding an Irish family in the 1960s and a cult classic about basketball and romance are only some of the notable films that made their debut on HBO Max in August.
‘Rings of Power’ Heads to Theaters for 1 Night Before Amazon Release
Amazon Studios will host free, one-night-only fan screenings of the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two days ahead of its streaming release on Amazon Prime. The screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the...
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to Debut on Disney+ Next Month
“Thor: Love and Thunder” is heading to Disney+ Sept. 8. The movie will hit the streaming service as part of Disney+ Day, a day the streamer is using to celebrate its programming. On Monday, Disney+ announced several additional debuts for Sept. 8, including “Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return,” “Remembering,” “Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances,” “Tierra Incógnita,” the “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” sing-alongs and “Welcome to the Club.”
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Showrunner on That Agatha Christie-Esque Reveal
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building” — “I Know Who Did It.”. The goal was always to hand back the investigation of Bunny Folger’s murder to the Arconia trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), according to “Only Murders in the Building” showrunner John Hoffman. After the disorientation of the season, which saw them all publicly implicated in the former board president’s killing, the executive producer and co-creator’s aim was to restore agency to the spun-around group.
Toni Collette, Josh Charles to Star in ‘The Power’ at Amazon With Raelle Tucker Set as Showrunner
Toni Collette and Josh Charles will star in the Amazon Prime Video series “The Power,” with Raelle Tucker as executive producer and showrunner, a rep for the streamer confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, in...
