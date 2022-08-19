Read full article on original website
George Lopez Joins Growing Group of Comedians Suing Pandora for Copyright Payments (Exclusive)
A wave of comedians’ copyright cases with the potential to seriously boost streaming royalties gained more clout Tuesday when George Lopez added his name to the list of comics seeking compensation from Pandora, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Lopez joins a growing host of comedians including Lewis Black and Andrew...
Summer Box Office Review: Despite Post-Pandemic Progress, Theaters Are Still in Trouble
While blockbusters brought in billions, the effects of the pandemic are still taking their toll on the release slate and major cinema chains. With two weekends left in the summer box office season, the numbers are clear: Gross receipts are down about 23% from 2019 levels — which means that there was significant recovery from the pandemic, but still not enough to stave off crisis for many movie theater chains.
Olivia Wilde Admits She ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ Jason Sudeikis Served Her Custody Papers At Work
For better or for worse, Olivia Wilde was at the center of the most memorable moment from the 2022 CinemaCon. As Olivia, 38, walked on stage to talk about her new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, she was served custody papers from her former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Olivia said when reflecting on the Apil incident in the cover story for Variety’s first-ever Venice Film Festival issue. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”
Saban Films Takes North America On Pierre Morel’s Emirati Action Hit ‘The Ambush’
EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to AGC International and Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s action picture The Ambush and set an October release for the Emirati production which marks its first non-English language acquisition. The film, directed by French action maestro Pierre Morel (Taken), is the United Arab Emirates’ most ambitious and theatrically successful production to date. Released at home last November across 185 screens, it went on to become the highest-grossing Arabic-language film ever in the country. Saban Films is planning a theatrical launch on October 28, ahead of an on-demand and digital release on November 1. Based on...
The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August
As the summer comes to a close, catch up on new releases and library titles that hit HBO Max this month. A new documentary revealing archival footage of Princess Diana, a coming-of-age drama surrounding an Irish family in the 1960s and a cult classic about basketball and romance are only some of the notable films that made their debut on HBO Max in August.
‘Dragon Ball Super’ Powers Up to $20 Million Box Office Opening
Sony/Crunchyroll’s “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” has topped the box office charts on this mid-August weekend with a $20.1 million opening from 3,900 theaters, the widest ever opening for an anime film. By comparison, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” opened to $9.8 million from 1,238 theaters back in...
How Demand for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Stacks Up Against Other Neil Gaiman Shows | Charts
Parrot Analytics analyzes how important a show’s source material is versus the network it’s available on. “The Sandman” just topped the ranking of most in-demand new series in the U.S. following its premiere on Netflix earlier this month. This isn’t surprising as Neil Gaiman has proved to be one of the authors whose work is consistently popular when adapted for TV. But how well does demand for “The Sandman” compare to other Gaiman series adaptations?
Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line Elected Presidents of the Producers Guild
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today the election of new presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line during the Guild’s annual membership meeting. Allain and De Line ran unopposed and assume the roles from Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who had served as presidents since 2018. “As...
ABC Picks Up Milo Ventimiglia Caper Series ‘The Company You Keep’ With Executive Producer Jon M. Chu
ABC has ordered “The Company You Keep” to series, starring Milo Ventimiglia as a con-man hoping to escape the “family business” and Jon M. Chu as executive producer. Co-showrunners Phil Klemmer (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Julia Cohen (“Riverdale”) will also serve as EPs alongside Ventimiglia.
‘Joker’ Sequel, ‘Thomas Crown Affair,’ New Sofia Coppola Film Qualify for Combined $94 Million in California Tax Credits
The California Film Commission announced today 18 upcoming projects that will benefit from the state’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program, receiving a combined $93.7 million break for generating an estimated $915 million in spending. Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel “Folie à Deux,” a remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair”...
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Episode Postmortem: Paddy Considine and Matt Smith on That Throne Room Argument (Video)
Plus, executive producer Ryan Condal and Rhaenyra actress Milly Alcock weigh in some of those big scenes from the premiere. (Spoiler alert! This story contains discussion of plot details from “House of the Dragon,” Season 1, Episode 1.) Familial bonds were broken and possibly left unrepairable in the...
Capitol Records Drops AI Rapper, Apologizes to Black Community for Insensitivity
Capitol Records has dropped an artificial intelligence rapper and apologized to the Black community for insensitivity after activism groups raised concerns that the project reflected stereotypes, according to published reports. “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately,” Capitol Music Group said in a statement to The...
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Showrunner on That Agatha Christie-Esque Reveal
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building” — “I Know Who Did It.”. The goal was always to hand back the investigation of Bunny Folger’s murder to the Arconia trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), according to “Only Murders in the Building” showrunner John Hoffman. After the disorientation of the season, which saw them all publicly implicated in the former board president’s killing, the executive producer and co-creator’s aim was to restore agency to the spun-around group.
