EW.com

Brendan Fraser's transformative Whale performance wins major pre-Oscars award

Brendan Fraser's career comeback just got a significant boost thanks to a major pre-Oscars accolade. The actor won the Toronto International Film Festival's TIFF Tribute Award for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, in which he plays a reclusive English teacher with a compulsive overeating disorder, attempting to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink).
Variety

Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles Didn’t Get Bigger Salary Than Florence Pugh for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

If you haven’t heard of “Don’t Worry Darling,” you’ve probably read something about it. Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie has become one of the most talked-about films of the year, especially considering it doesn’t even hit theaters for another month. Ever since “Don’t Worry Darling” was announced, the psychological thriller has attracted considerable attention in the tabloids and across social media with internet sleuths picking apart each and every detail of the film that stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. The latest gossip to come from the “Don’t Worry Darling” rumor mill claimed that Styles made more than three times Pugh’s salary on...
UPI News

'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Blonde. The streaming service shared photos for the drama film Wednesday featuring Ana de Armas as late Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe. The images include a scene of Monroe (de Armas) with her second husband, baseball star Joe...
TheWrap

Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Film to Star Owen Teague

20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox, pre-Disney) is still in the “Planet of the Apes” business, and the company has picked “The Stand” and “Black Mirror” actor Owen Teague to star, TheWrap has learned. Teague’s role has not been disclosed, but he’ll play...
TheWrap

Patrick Warburton Made a Surprise Appearance on ‘The Bachelorette’ — As Zach Shallcross’ Real-Life Uncle

Alright, high-five: Patrick Warburton made a surprise guest appearance on “The Bachelorette” as contestant Zach Shallcross’ real-life uncle. The actor, known for portraying Elaine’s (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) quirky boyfriend Puddy on “Seinfeld,” was first seen in a promo for Monday night’s episode, which saw star Rachel Recchia join the final four (including Shallcross) for hometown dates. In the clip, Warburton says, “I just feel sorry for those other fellas” — in his signature deep drawl that he lent to Kronk in “The Emperor’s New Groove.”
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August

As the summer comes to a close, catch up on new releases and library titles that hit HBO Max this month. A new documentary revealing archival footage of Princess Diana, a coming-of-age drama surrounding an Irish family in the 1960s and a cult classic about basketball and romance are only some of the notable films that made their debut on HBO Max in August.
TheWrap

David Bowie Doc ‘Moonage Daydream’ Gets Limited Engagement on Imax

After premiering at Cannes this year, Neon’s acclaimed David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” will get a one-week limited engagement on Imax when it hits theaters on September 16. Directed by Brett Morgen, “Moonage Daydream” tells the story of the iconic rock star through his own words and...
TheWrap

‘King Kong’ Series in the Works at Disney+ From James Wan’s Atomic Monster

King Kong is going from Skull Island to Disney+. The iconic movie monster, who first appeared in Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack’s 1933 masterpiece, will be headed to Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform in “King Kong” (working title). The project will be the first live-action series set in the Kong Universe, and hails from James Wan and his Atomic Monster production company and Stephany Folsom, who has worked on Disney projects like “Toy Story 4” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”
TheWrap

Summer Box Office Review: Despite Post-Pandemic Progress, Theaters Are Still in Trouble

While blockbusters brought in billions, the effects of the pandemic are still taking their toll on the release slate and major cinema chains. With two weekends left in the summer box office season, the numbers are clear: Gross receipts are down about 23% from 2019 levels — which means that there was significant recovery from the pandemic, but still not enough to stave off crisis for many movie theater chains.
TheWrap

New ‘Avatar’ Poster and Trailer Debut Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release (Video)

We are officially entering “Avatar” season. With the long-awaited “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally debuting in theaters this Christmas, James Cameron and Disney have decided the way to get you properly amped for the sequel is to re-release the original film in theaters. And now a new trailer and poster have debuted for the release, which will be hitting theaters “in 3D and all formats” next month (September 23).
TheWrap

TheWrap

