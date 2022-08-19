Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch the ‘Cinderella’ Reunion With Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg: Is It Streaming?
ABC is bringing fans a lovely night this week, with a reunion of “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” coming on Tuesday. But if you miss it live, don’t worry. It’s definitely possible to watch it again elsewhere. Back in 1997, “Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” came as...
Nancy Naigle Calls ‘The Shell Collector’ Fox Nation Feature Film a ‘Beautiful Story Adaptation’
Fox Nation announced earlier this week that it was getting into original feature filmmaking, beginning with Nancy Naigle’s “The Shell Collector,” and the author said the project is a faithful recreation of the novel. “I’m grateful the amazing Fox Nation team chose ‘The Shell Collector’ to be...
‘Purple Hearts’ Enters Netflix All-Time Films List, Passing ‘The Irishman’ and ‘The Unforgivable’
Netflix’s “Purple Hearts,” directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, has entered the streamer’s Most Popular Films List, ranking at seventh. Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie tells the story of Cassie Salazar (Carson) and Luke Morrow (Galitzine), who find themselves in a tricky situation when they get married purely for the financial benefits that come with their union. Luke is about to deploy for The Marines when he meets Cassie, an aspiring musician with very liberal views. First they clash in an argument over their political leanings, but when Cassie asks an old friend of hers to get married so that she can actually afford the insulin she needs in order to live for diabetes, Luke steps in when Frankie (Chosen Jacobs) declines Cassie’s offer.
New ‘Avatar’ Poster and Trailer Debut Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release (Video)
We are officially entering “Avatar” season. With the long-awaited “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally debuting in theaters this Christmas, James Cameron and Disney have decided the way to get you properly amped for the sequel is to re-release the original film in theaters. And now a new trailer and poster have debuted for the release, which will be hitting theaters “in 3D and all formats” next month (September 23).
RELATED PEOPLE
Allison Janney Goes Full John Wick in Trailer for Netflix Action Film ‘Lou’ (Video)
Of all the actors in recent months and years who have tried transforming into John Wick in punishing, stylized action movies, Allison Janney in her new film “Lou” may be the most surprising transformation yet. Janney leads the Netflix action movie “Lou” that also stars Jurnee Smollett and...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
'Batgirl' Directors Tried Saving A Copy Of The Canceled Film But It Didn't Go As Planned
The superhero film directors also revealed what they think led to Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping the reportedly $100 million film.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Rings of Power’ Final Trailer Shows Galadriel Being Ordered to ‘Give Up Your Sword’ (Video)
Robert Aramay’s Elrond is advising Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel to give up her sword in the final trailer for Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which dropped Tuesday. The trailer, which featured several moments showing Galadriel fighting, also gave a closer...
George Lopez Joins Growing Group of Comedians Suing Pandora for Copyright Payments (Exclusive)
A wave of comedians’ copyright cases with the potential to seriously boost streaming royalties gained more clout Tuesday when George Lopez added his name to the list of comics seeking compensation from Pandora, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Lopez joins a growing host of comedians including Lewis Black and Andrew...
How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon': What Time Is the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Streaming?
The eagerly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” is finally here. It boasts, naturally, droves of dragons, all the blond Targaryens you could ask for, and armor and battles galore. But where does “House of the Dragon” air? Is it streaming? What time?...
Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Film to Star Owen Teague
20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox, pre-Disney) is still in the “Planet of the Apes” business, and the company has picked “The Stand” and “Black Mirror” actor Owen Teague to star, TheWrap has learned. Teague’s role has not been disclosed, but he’ll play...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Sets First-Look Deal With Warner Bros., Re-Ups With Warner Bros. TV
“The Batman” filmmaker Matt Reeves is staying in the Warner Bros. family for the foreseeable future. The writer and director who revitalized the Batman franchise with Robert Pattinson earlier this year has become the first filmmaker to set up a first look deal with Warner Bros. since Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav set Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to run the film division.
The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August
As the summer comes to a close, catch up on new releases and library titles that hit HBO Max this month. A new documentary revealing archival footage of Princess Diana, a coming-of-age drama surrounding an Irish family in the 1960s and a cult classic about basketball and romance are only some of the notable films that made their debut on HBO Max in August.
Summer Box Office Review: Despite Post-Pandemic Progress, Theaters Are Still in Trouble
While blockbusters brought in billions, the effects of the pandemic are still taking their toll on the release slate and major cinema chains. With two weekends left in the summer box office season, the numbers are clear: Gross receipts are down about 23% from 2019 levels — which means that there was significant recovery from the pandemic, but still not enough to stave off crisis for many movie theater chains.
‘Dragon Ball Super’ Powers Up to $20 Million Box Office Opening
Sony/Crunchyroll’s “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” has topped the box office charts on this mid-August weekend with a $20.1 million opening from 3,900 theaters, the widest ever opening for an anime film. By comparison, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” opened to $9.8 million from 1,238 theaters back in...
Rolling Stone Slammed Over Honorary Title for Harry Styles: ‘There Is No New King of Pop’
Social media users pushed back on Rolling Stone UK bequeathing Harry Styles with the title of “King of Pop” in a new cover story of the world-renowned pop star. Among them was Taj Jackson, a singer and nephew to the late Michael Jackson, who wrote that the magazine didn’t “earn” the moniker, which is trademarked to the Jackson estate.
HBO Max Cancels More Animation, Including ‘Batman: The Caped Crusader’ and 2 ‘Looney Tunes’ Projects
HBO Max continues its baffling decisions regarding its animated programming, with six animated projects no longer making their way to the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, TheWrap has confirmed. Among the projects that will no longer stream on the platform: “Batman: The Caped Crusader,” from “The Batman” director Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams...
Brendan Fraser to Receive Toronto Film Festival Award for ‘The Whale’
Actor Brendan Fraser will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF organizers announced on Monday. Fraser is attending the festival for the North American premiere of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” in which he stars as a severely obese man attempting to repair a fractured relationship with his teenage daughter (played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink). He will receive the award during the TIFF Tribute Awards, an in-person gala fundraiser that will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to Debut on Disney+ Next Month
“Thor: Love and Thunder” is heading to Disney+ Sept. 8. The movie will hit the streaming service as part of Disney+ Day, a day the streamer is using to celebrate its programming. On Monday, Disney+ announced several additional debuts for Sept. 8, including “Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return,” “Remembering,” “Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances,” “Tierra Incógnita,” the “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” sing-alongs and “Welcome to the Club.”
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0