ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Latest Altercation Results In Alleged Broken Door And Missing Hair: ‘She Tried To Run’

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 33

Mels h.
3d ago

Maybe they should have their own domestic violence show. It seems to always be making headlines. What do they do anyway? Who are they?

Reply
7
Andreana Monette Robichaud
3d ago

clearly clearly both need professional help and they are a true classic case of people who just wanna be famous because this behavior isn't classy nor acceptable however they are still gaining flowers and attention b because America needs and feeds of other peoples drama

Reply
5
odismei
3d ago

This whole couple is a mess and the fact that people are even giving them attention makes it worse. It’s like passively normalizing domestic violence in a relationship. Both of these people need to seek mental health treatment.

Reply
3
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks

The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HipHopDX.com

Biggie's Daughter Posts $1M Bond For Boyfriend Following Hit-&-Run Arrest

Queens, NY – The daughter of the late Notorious B.I.G. reportedly shelled out $1 million bond for her boyfriend after he was involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to the New York Post, T’yanna Wallace put up the money for longtime partner Tyshawn Baldwin after he was arrested for an accident that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler.
QUEENS, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"

A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blueface
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hair Loss#Ig
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

‘My Last Time In Cuffs’: Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Released From Jail Hours After Vicious Nightclub Fight

Blueface’s girlfriend Chrisean Rock has been released from jail hours after punching the rapper in the face inside a nightclub, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Blueface and Chrisean were in Arizona for a club appearance when things turned dark. In videos, Blueface can be seen grabbing Chrisean by one of her braids which pulled her back violently. She proceeded to punch the rapper in the face.Hours after the arrest, Blueface took to Instagram Live to clear the air about the situation. He denied Chrisean fighting him had anything to do with her being taken into custody.The rapper said...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy