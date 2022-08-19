Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname “Lenny the Cool,” died Wednesday. He was 87.Dawson's family announced his death in a statement through KMBC, the Kansas City-based television station where he starred in his second career as a broadcaster. No cause was given, though Dawson had been in declining health for years.“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” the family's statement read. “He was a...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO