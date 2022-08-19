Read full article on original website
Related
wksu.org
Primaries in Florida will determine who will run against DeSantis, Rubio
WUSF reporter Steven Newborn joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss what issues are driving voters to the polls in Florida, where Democrats are trying to oust Republicans Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more,...
wksu.org
California Gov. Newsom vetoes public safe drug-use clinics as overdoses surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a measure late Monday that would have allowed creation of safe drug-consumption sites in three major California cities as part of an effort to cut the surging number of fatal overdoses. In a public message explaining his veto, Newsom, a Democrat, suggested the clinics might actually...
wksu.org
More parents in Florida are choosing to homeschool their children
Following a national trend, more parents in Florida are opting to homeschool their kids. Yvonne Bertucci zum Tobel of WLRN reports why. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wksu.org
Ohio school districts still struggling with shortage of bus drivers as educational year begins
School districts are starting this year with 17,000 fewer people working in K-12 education in Ohio than in the year before the pandemic. And there’s a continuing problem with a shortage of the workers who get kids to school each day. As retirements and resignations dramatically dropped the number...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Black community activist sues Cleveland police ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 23:. Black community activist sues Cleveland police alleging wrongful arrest. Columbus school board head unclear on sticking points in teachers strike. Chemical release at Canton Township facility sends workers to the hospital. More than 50 people arrested in Ohio sweep of human...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Northeast Ohio schools open with loosened COVID-19 protocols ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Aug. 22:. Northeast Ohio schools open with loosened COVID-19 protocols. Akron community organizers kick off a week of action for Jayland Walker. Cleveland rolls out plan for dealing with West Side Market food waste. Cleveland Orchestra apologizes for for turning away ticket holders...
wksu.org
New state program aims to make treatment for substance use disorder more affordable for Ohioans
The state is setting up a new education program for financial advisers to teach them how to better help their clients who are dealing with the impacts of substance use disorder and to pass on information about available resources. Those on the front lines who are dealing with substance use...
Comments / 0