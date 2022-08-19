ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
wksu.org

Primaries in Florida will determine who will run against DeSantis, Rubio

WUSF reporter Steven Newborn joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss what issues are driving voters to the polls in Florida, where Democrats are trying to oust Republicans Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Local
Texas Elections
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Black community activist sues Cleveland police ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 23:. Black community activist sues Cleveland police alleging wrongful arrest. Columbus school board head unclear on sticking points in teachers strike. Chemical release at Canton Township facility sends workers to the hospital. More than 50 people arrested in Ohio sweep of human...

Comments / 0

Community Policy