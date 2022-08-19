Southwest Shakespeare announces 2022-23 season
Southwest Shakespeare’s 2022-23 season has six productions, with “King Lear,” “Cry ‘Havoc!’” and “Antony & Cleopatra” at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.; and “Love’s Labours Lost,” “The Alchemist” and “Much Ado About Nothing” at Taliesin West in Scottsdale.
“Bard Card” memberships are on sale and include six premium seats for any combination of performances and tickets, tickets to the Flachmann Lecture series and all special receptions for the season. Bard Cards are $400 and available at swshakespeare.org , according to a release.
Single tickets for all shows are on sale now through Mesa Arts Center. Go to swshakespeare.org or mesaartscenter.com to purchase.
The shows are:
- “King Lear,” written by William Shakespeare, directed by Elizabeth Swain — Oct. 14-30 at Mesa Arts Center’s Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse Theater, 1 E. Main St. Tickets: $65/$55 ($12 students/teachers and $25 for under 25). “Three daughters. Two liars. And a king grown old but not wise. Southwest Shakespeare Co. proudly presents one of the greatest plays in world drama, The tragedy of King Lear by William Shakespeare. Can a man of power give away that which makes him powerful, and still expect to rule? Join us as Shakespearean actor and director Elizabeth Swain leads a diverse company of classically trained actors in this drama of a king gone mad,” the release states.
- “Cry Havoc!” written by Stephan Wolfert, directed by Eric Tucker — Oct. 27-29 at Mesa Arts Center’s Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse Theater, 1 E. Main St. Tickets: $65/$55 ($12 students/teachers & $25 for under 25). “After two years of paralysis from a high school sports injury. After six years in the United States Army. After a full-blown transition into a classic case of post-traumatic stress disorder, Stephan Wolfert hopped off an Amtrak train deep in the mountains of Montana. Far from home. Close to the middle of nowhere. And without the first clue of what to do for the rest of his life. Until, as fate would literally have it, he stepped into a local theater and saw a production of William Shakespeare’s Richard III. Twenty years later, using Shakespeare’s timeless words, and a few of his own, actor/veteran Stephan Wolfert in ‘Cry Havoc!’ leads us on an interactive journey to meet Shakespeare’s veterans examining both the cost of war and the cost of failing to reintegrate veterans back into their communities.”
- “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” written by William Shakespeare, directed by Steve Abaroa — Nov. 17-20 at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West Pavilion Theater, 12345 N. Taliesin West in Scottsdale. Tickets: $45, $35 ($12 students/teachers & $25 for under 25). “In order to dedicate themselves to a life of study, the king and his friends take an oath to avoid the company of women for three years. No sooner have they made their idealistic pledge than the Princess of France and her ladies-in-waiting arrive, presenting the men with a severe test of their high-minded resolve.”
- “Antony & Cleopatra,” written by William Shakespeare, directed by Tina Packer — March 17-April 1, 2023, at Mesa Arts Center’s Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse Theater, 1 E. Main St. Tickets: $65/$55 ($12 students/teachers & $25 for under 25). “He is a Roman general, handsome and brave. She is the queen of Egypt, beautiful and proud. Together they will defy the power of an emperor. Together they will destroy that which they strive to uphold,” the release states.
- “The Alchemist,” written by Ben Jonson, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by David Ira Goldstein — April 13-16, 2023 at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West’s Pavilion Theater, 12345 N. Taliesin West in Scottsdale. Tickets: $45, $35 ($12 students/teachers & $25 for under 25). “London. 1610. It’s plague time again. When a wealthy gentleman flees to the country, his trusted servant opens his house to a pair of con artists and sets up a den of criminal capitalism. Claiming alchemical powers, the quick-witted trio fleece an onslaught of greedy sheep with their virtuosic ability to improvise amidst increasingly frantic comings and goings. It’s comic gold with dupes, double-dupes, duels, disguises and a lucky flea named ‘Lewis,’” the release states.
- “Much Ado About Nothing,” written by William Shakespeare, directed by Ingrid Sonnichsen — May 18-21, 2023, at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West’s Pavilion Theater, 12345 N. Taliesin West in Scottsdale. Tickets: $45, $35 ($12 students/teachers & $25 for under 25. “A perpetual Shakespearean favorite — rich, uplifting and oh-so-funny. Leonato’s house is a happy one, complete with beautiful daughter Hero and clever niece Beatrice, as well as Beatrice’s aging father Antonio. But when Leonato’s friends return from war, the household is turned on its ear by the instant attraction between Hero and Claudio, and the constant bickering (and, clearly, also attraction) between Beatrice and Benedick. But there’s a snake in the midst of all this affection, and Don John plots to destroy everyone’s happiness before some of our couples are even aware that they are indeed a couple. Masquerades reveal as much as they hide in this hilarious comedy.”
