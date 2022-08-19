Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lubbock is the most popular town in Texas in Airbnb bookings this fallAsh JurbergLubbock, TX
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O’Rourke Laid out His Strategy on GunsTom HandyLubbock, TX
KCBD
South Plains trending drier and warmer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains remains on track, taking the area into a warmer and drier pattern for the time being. This afternoon temperatures will peak about three to five degrees warmer than yesterday. That is, however, still eight to ten degrees below the average high for this time of year.
KCBD
Quiet weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather will continue across the viewing area through the work week. Mornings will be a little cool, afternoons will be warm. Winds will be light. Clouds will come and go. A stray shower or two is possible each afternoon. Rain chances remain slim through the...
KCBD
Warming trend through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoon temperatures returned to the low 80s over most of the South Plains on Tuesday. The next several days should result in a slight warming trend as the temps return to the mid to upper 80s through Friday. By Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs may edge to the 90+ degree mark.
When It Rains, It Floods: Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
KCBD
This week’s rain outlook
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
KCBD
Warmer, drier rest of this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days brought welcome, soaking rain across the South Plains. In fact, just about all of Texas either has received or will soon get rain. Too much of it at once in North Texas, where they’ve been dealing with flash flooding. Around Lubbock,...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Heavy rain floods streets of East Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock County Commissioners adopted the property tax rate for the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. While the property tax rate is lower, high property appraisals mean home owners will actually pay more in taxes than last year. Details here: Lubbock County adopts...
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
What to Do If Your Car Gets Stuck in a Flash Flood in Lubbock
If you haven't noticed, it's a little bit wet outside, and Lubbock is the king of flash-flooding disasters. It seems like there are always a couple of cars caught in a bad spot when we see rainfall like this. If you've ever worried about what you might do in a...
Several water main breaks in Lubbock after city increases water pressure
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock: On Thursday, August 18, the City of Lubbock Water Department increased water pressure in west Lubbock, so crews could install necessary equipment at the South Milwaukee water tower. The increased pressure inadvertently caused water main breaks at: 42nd Street and Nashville 29th Street and […]
KCBD
West Texas experiencing emergency blood shortage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.
KCBD
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in southwest Lubbock yesterday afternoon. LFR responded just before 3:45 p.m. to the 11000 block of Troy Avenue, where a lightning strike during the storm ignited a two-story home. A neighbor witnessed the event and saw smoke coming out of the house before calling police.
KCBD
Cotton growers visit Lubbock area for Producer Information Exchange
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Farmers from across the nation spent Monday here on the High Plains, learning how producers maintain a cotton crop in the middle of the drought. It’s part of the Producer Information Exchange, hosted by the National Cotton Council. After a two-year break, growers are back to visiting other growers around the country, seeing how operations in the Cotton Belt are different from their own.
Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout
When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD conducting follow-up investigations on Tuesday, August 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up mapping investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. Travel in the west bound main lanes...
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Juan Rodriguez is the new Head Football Coach at Lubbock High as he looks to bring some new life and excitement to the program. With five offensive and five defensive starters back, Lubbock High drops down to Class 5A Division II, which should help them be competitive in games.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock couple’s sweet lemonade wins fans across the South Plains
Dennis and Tomarsha Phillips, owners of Suga T’s & D’s Lemonade, interviewed with Sasha Wilson on KLBK Bright & Early about their popular new small business. To reach out, call or text 806-283-5478, email at tomarshahughes73@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page. For the full story, click the video...
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
KCBD
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
