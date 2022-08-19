World Humanitarian Day Sheds Light on Ukrainian Crisis

On World Humanitarian Day, Cheddar News turns our attention to the war in Ukraine and the terrible toll it is taking on Ukrainian families. Lauren Davis, director of marketing and communications at Kidsave, spoke to Cheddar News’ Hena Doba about the important work the nonprofit is doing for children and families displaced by the war — which has displaced 12 million people, including 5 million children. “People need help. And, of course, the attention on [the war] is dwindling but the need is growing, and people need just basic necessities, water, food — flashlights because they can't access electricity.” In the nearly six months since the war began, Kidsave has helped 24,000 people to safety and regularly feeds 35,000, and its in-country branch has grown to 300 volunteers.