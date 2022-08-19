Two men arrested for contacting, attempting to meet juvenile for sex

Jerry Brown. Cobb County Sheriff's Office

KENNESAW — Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to meet a juvenile for sex.

According to a warrant, the Kennesaw Police Department arrested Mohammed Abuoun and Jerry Brown at The Retreat apartment complex, located at 3950 George Busbee Parkway near Shiloh Road. Abuoun, 27, of Norcross, and Brown, 31, of Woodstock, are accused of initiating a meetup for sex with someone they believed was a juvenile.

Abuoun and Brown initiated conversations via the social media app Whisper with an individual that they believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to the warrant. The user claimed multiple times to be a juvenile, with the two acknowledging that fact multiple times as well.

During the contact, the two allegedly continued to have a conversation of suggestive nature, sending pictures and eventually requesting to meet the user, the warrant reports.

Following the conversation, the two drove separately to The Retreat complex and pulled into the parking deck on the first level, which was where the user said they would be, according to the warrant.

Abuoun waited for a period of time, only to leave the parking deck, where he was stopped by police and eventually detained. Brown arrived at the complex to an apartment number he was given via message, where he was placed into custody, per the warrant.

Abuoun and Brown are each charged with one count of enticing a child and one count of obscene internet contact with a child, both of which are felonies. The two were released from the Cobb County jail on Friday on separate $20,000 bonds.