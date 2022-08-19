Rome School Board to meet Monday in called meeting

The Rome school board announced Friday that it will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the central office to discuss the budget in open session but will close part of the meeting to the public to discuss personnel.

No other explanation or agenda for that meeting was published. However, the meeting will take place in the central office board room at 508 E. Second St.

The meeting comes as the board is in negotiations with former Rome High principal, and current Marietta High School Principal Eric Holland. The board announced that Holland is the sole candidate for the position of the school system superintendent.

A for sale sign in front of Holland’s residence was still in place as of Friday.

A called Marietta School Board meeting held Friday didn’t address the superintendent search or the potential of an open Marietta High School principal position, the Rome News-Tribune’s sister newspaper the Marietta Daily Journal reported.

Another issue, that may be discussed during the meeting is the spike in violence during the past week at Rome High School.

In the past week 16 students have been criminally charged for three large fights this week. During the week prior two RHS students, one 15 years old and the other 16 years old, were arrested after being found with loaded pistols.