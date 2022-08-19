WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan State Police, another phone scam is circulating the area. The scam involves a person posing as an employee with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) or other law enforcement agency. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest and pre-paid gift cards are needed to dispose of the warrant.

