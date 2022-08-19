Read full article on original website
WLUC
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community tribal member highlighted in #proudMIeducator video
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) showcased KBIC member, Steven Loonsfoot, in the latest #proudMIeducator video. Loonsfoot, a popular elementary/middle school teacher in the Shepard Public School District, emphasized the importance of Indigenous representation in schools. “For somebody that’s of Indigenous heritage who wants to be...
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), work is continuing to be done with partners to learn more about the reports of a canine parvovirus-like illness in northern Michigan dogs by facilitating additional testing. “We are still in...
MSP Wakefield Post warns Upper Michigan residents of phone scams
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan State Police, another phone scam is circulating the area. The scam involves a person posing as an employee with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) or other law enforcement agency. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest and pre-paid gift cards are needed to dispose of the warrant.
Summer sun mixed with rain, thunderstorm chances midweek
Clouds roll into the U.P. skies through Monday evening as a system from Northwestern Ontario approaches the region. The system brings midweek rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall amounts over a half-inch possible. High pressure leads to showers tapering off and sunshine to prevail late Thursday and Friday, until a strong Northern Plains system stirs up widespread moderate-to-heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the U.P. over the weekend.
