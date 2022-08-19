ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community tribal member highlighted in #proudMIeducator video

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) showcased KBIC member, Steven Loonsfoot, in the latest #proudMIeducator video. Loonsfoot, a popular elementary/middle school teacher in the Shepard Public School District, emphasized the importance of Indigenous representation in schools. “For somebody that’s of Indigenous heritage who wants to be...
WLUC

MSP Wakefield Post warns Upper Michigan residents of phone scams

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Michigan State Police, another phone scam is circulating the area. The scam involves a person posing as an employee with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) or other law enforcement agency. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest and pre-paid gift cards are needed to dispose of the warrant.
WLUC

Summer sun mixed with rain, thunderstorm chances midweek

Clouds roll into the U.P. skies through Monday evening as a system from Northwestern Ontario approaches the region. The system brings midweek rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall amounts over a half-inch possible. High pressure leads to showers tapering off and sunshine to prevail late Thursday and Friday, until a strong Northern Plains system stirs up widespread moderate-to-heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the U.P. over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

