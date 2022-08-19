Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Back to School Information for Danbury Public School Families: Calendar, Bus Routes, Hours, and More
The first day of school for Danbury Public School students in grades 1-12 is Tuesday, August 30. View Danbury Public School's 2022-2023 Calendar HERE. For school hours, click HERE. For bus routes, click HERE. To download Danbury Public School app Parent Square, click HERE. Learn about Danbury Public School Lunch...
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on September 7: Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA funds for RVNAhealth, and More
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30 pm. Notice is hereby given that a formal Public Hearing for residents will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Annex located in the conference room located at 66 Prospect Street (next to Yanity Gym) to hear items pertaining to the following:
Wilton Public Schools Releases Fall Back to School Guide
The first day of school for Wilton Public School students is Monday, August 29. View Wilton Public Schools Complete Back to School Guide here. Wilton Public Schools has a newly redesigned website. Click HERE. Calendar. View the 2022-2023 District Calendar HERE. Transportation. All transportation information and protocols can be found...
WCSU to welcome new students, unveil mascot imagery on Friday
DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University will welcome more than 1,000 students to begin the fall 2022 semester on Friday, Aug. 26, with the traditional “Entering the Gates” ceremony (weather permitting) and a first-time reveal of the visual representation of the university’s new mascot, the Wolves.
New Canaan Community Foundation Announces Young Philanthropists’ Grants
One of the signature programs of the New Canaan Community Foundation is the Young Philanthropists Program. Each year, approximately thirty high school students come together to learn about philanthropy, the nonprofit sector, and how they can have an impact on local community issues. Students spend the year learning about various organizations in the area, how to fundraise, and complete a miniature version of the Foundation’s grantmaking process.
Ridgefield Chamber Names Diana Spence as New Executive Director
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Diana Spence has been appointed as the Chamber’s new Executive Director. Ms. Spence formerly served as the Communications Manager for the Chamber. In this position, she significantly increased visibility of Chamber members and events through creative social media and email campaigns. She has also assisted with developing and implementing an array of Chamber events, as well as meeting with members of the community to develop new and ongoing partnerships.
Ridgefield Resident Olivia Sallaberry Receives Elmira College Key Award
Olivia Sallaberry, of Ridgefield, received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to 761...
Putnam County Residents “Trailblaze with Byrne”
Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,Ref-Mahopac) completed his second of six “Trailblazing with Byrne” events of the summer on Saturday, August 20th at the Mahopac Public Library and Mt. Hope Trailhead. Byrne was joined by about a dozen Town of Carmel/Mahopac residents for an informal discussion before going on a healthy walk along the Empire State Trail. Participants included Carmel Town Supervisor Michael Cazzari, Mahopac Library Board of Trustees President (and former Putnam Deputy County Executive & Carmel Town Supervisor) Frank DelCampo and Vice-President Eugene Boesch.
Sean McGannon of Brewster Receives Elmira College Key Award
Sean McGannon, of Brewster, NY, received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jeffrey R. Matz Architects
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jeffrey R....
Bethel Police Department Mourns Passing of Retired Dispatcher Mary Ann Broderick
It is with a heavy heart that the Bethel Police Department announces the passing of retired Dispatcher Mary Ann Broderick. Dispatcher Broderick had served over 30 years with the Town of Bethel and retired from her honorable career in early 2021. Mary Ann was a wealth of information for all things Bethel and was one of the most kind-hearted people you could ever meet. She will be sadly missed.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Masonry Solutions
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Masonry Solutions!
Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!
Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
Jamaal Bowman Wins Second Term
Jamaal Bowman has declared victory in the district 16 congressional race in New York. The incumbent defeated two challengers who waged differing political campaigns. Westchester County Legislator, Vedat Gashi is a first time candidate in a major political race. The lawyer, born in Kosovo, is an immigrant with a strong urban experience and street smart savvy. Gashi grew up in the Bronx, experienced the ravages of poverty, and rose to the political arena through hard work and the perspective of a Democratic moderate.
Orchestra Lumos is Now Stamford Symphony
Orchestra Lumos, formerly the Stamford Symphony, now Fairfield County from Greenwich to Bridgeport through direct engagement. The recently rebranded Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) is looking ahead to 2022/23 with a revitalized vision of what an orchestra can be for its community. Orchestra Lumos is a celebration of light - a resplendent fixture of Fairfield County which can be seen, and experienced, from Greenwich to Bridgeport, Connecticut to New York City, and throughout the classical music industry at large.
Meet Housatonic Habitat for Humanity's 2022 Honoree - John Patrick
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. Here, we introduce you to the nonprofit's 2022 honoree - John Patrick. You may...
Best Lawyers Recognizes Two Attorneys at Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains & Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Westchester County elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea, Esq., member, has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of Elder Law and Trusts and Estates. Lauren C. Enea, Esq., associate, has also been recognized in the 3rd edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.
SHU's Athletics Dept Welcomes Steve Conn to Its Comms Team
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Steve Conn, a seasoned sports communications specialist, has joined Sacred Heart University’s athletics department as senior associate athletic director for communications. In this position, Conn will oversee all strategic communications, marketing and promotional efforts for SHU’s intercollegiate, athletic and spirit teams. “I love being a small...
SPHERE presents The Greatest Showman on November 6 - tickets on sale!
Millions around the world have fallen in love with the musical, The Greatest Showman. SPHERE will bring this wonderful story to life at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, November 6, 2022. "The Greatest Showman delivers an inspiring message, one which resonates deeply with our SPHERE members and our mission: embrace...
Movies at The Prospector Theater this week: Miss Harris Goes to Paris, 3000 Years of Longing, Bullet Train and MORE on the big screen!
The Prospector Theater is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater located in Ridgefield, CT. Employees of the Theater are known as Prospects. Approximately 75% of our workforce self-identify with a disability. We sparkle and transform our passions into professions, while earning paychecks with competitive wages.
