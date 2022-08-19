Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Obituary: Peter B. Major of Carmel, NY
Peter Bourke Major, age 79, on August 18, 2022. Peter was born on June 1, 1943, in the Bronx, NY to James and Elizabeth (Quinn) Major. He married the love of his life Gail Ralph on April 24, 1971, at St. Joseph's Church in Astoria, NY and they were blessed with three wonderful daughters.
hamlethub.com
Town of Carmel Asks Residents to Conserve Water
CARMEL WATER DISTRICT 1 (Mahopac Business District), DISTRICT 8 (Mahopac Ridge), DISTRICT10 (Lakeview Park) & DISTRICT13 (Rolling Greens) RESIDENTS. The town of Carmel has been advised by their contract operators, Bee and Jay, that the current usage in the aforementioned Districts is overtaxing the filter plant which supplies water to the Districts.
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Highlights Study Ranking Connecticut as the State With the Nation’s Best Community College System, Encourages Potential Students To Enroll Before Fall Semester Begins Next Week
Governor Ned Lamont today held an event in Hartford with officials and students from Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) to highlight the release of a recent study from WalletHub ranking Connecticut as the state with the best community college system in the United States. Additionally, the governor announced that...
Comments / 0