Peter Bourke Major, age 79, on August 18, 2022. Peter was born on June 1, 1943, in the Bronx, NY to James and Elizabeth (Quinn) Major. He married the love of his life Gail Ralph on April 24, 1971, at St. Joseph's Church in Astoria, NY and they were blessed with three wonderful daughters.

