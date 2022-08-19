ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Eight Vol football players land on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eight Tennessee football players have garnered Preseason Coaches All-SEC honors, the conference announced on Tuesday. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive lineman/linebacker Byron Young were the Vols' first team representatives. Tillman earned All-SEC Second Team honors last season when he put up over a thousand receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Young finished the 2021 campaign with 5.5 sacks and 46 total tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Sports Blitz: Week One Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The voters have decided, and WBIR's players of the week are Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson on offense, and Webb linebacker Joey Bonifacio on defense. Jackson exploded in the Falcons' week one win over Austin-East. The senior put up 203 passing yards and a touchdown to go...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Running back Lyn-J Dixon leaves Tennessee football program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running back and recent transfer Lyn-J Dixon has left the Tennessee football program, Tennessee athletics confirmed on Sunday. Dixon committed to Tennessee from the transfer portal at the beginning of August. He previously played four seasons at Clemson and transferred to West Virginia, but left the Mountaineers in the spring before playing a game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Oak Ridge alum Scott Stallings heading to Tour Championship

WILMINGTON, Del — Oak Ridge alum Scott Stallings cashed in more ways than one with his second-place finish at the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del. on Sunday. The 37-year-old won a $1.62 million dollar purse with his runner-up result. That was the largest prize he has ever won and more money than he earned in 10 of his 12 full seasons on tour.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBIR

Help name Maryville College's new hawk!

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Maryville College is asking for help naming a new friend that's made its home on campus: a red-tailed hawk!. The hawk was found permanently disabled, so the college received permission from the federal government to care for it. Students, staff and faculty built a mew to house the hawk on the backside of the Sutton Science Center over spring break.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lincoln Memorial University will open a new dental school this fall in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are only two dental schools in Tennessee. The third one is set to open in Knoxville soon. Lincoln Memorial University's new College of Dental Medicine is set to open this fall, and the new college addresses a more significant issue in Tennessee. The state has around half the number of required dentists per 100,000 patients, stretching resources thin, according to Dr. Terese Cook.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Two residence halls, academic buildings, and a new theatre planned to be built at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will stay busy for a while as several construction projects continue this year. One of the most popular upgrades are some planned improvements to Neyland Stadium, meant to enhance seating and create the infrastructure for a club area in the future. There are also renovations on a video board towards the south end zone, with a new video board on the opposite side. There are several additional renovations planned for the stadium through fall 2026.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT program connects students with disabilities with sororities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in a program meant to help them adjust to life after high school and find jobs went through sorority enrollment Tuesday. The University of Tennessee FUTURE program is meant to help young adults with disabilities transition into adult life. The students attend classes through the program and can find an internship on or off campus through the program. They can also go through career and clinical counseling to help them develop their skills.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

State leaders unveil Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders unveiled the Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville on Monday. State Rep. Eddie Mannis and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey made the announcement. According to a press release, the section of South Northshore Drive, just north of Westland Drive and Park Glen Road, received...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
KNOXVILLE, TN

