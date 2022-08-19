Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
WBIR
Eight Vol football players land on Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eight Tennessee football players have garnered Preseason Coaches All-SEC honors, the conference announced on Tuesday. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman and defensive lineman/linebacker Byron Young were the Vols' first team representatives. Tillman earned All-SEC Second Team honors last season when he put up over a thousand receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Young finished the 2021 campaign with 5.5 sacks and 46 total tackles, including 11.5 tackles for loss.
WBIR
10Sports Blitz: Week One Players of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The voters have decided, and WBIR's players of the week are Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson on offense, and Webb linebacker Joey Bonifacio on defense. Jackson exploded in the Falcons' week one win over Austin-East. The senior put up 203 passing yards and a touchdown to go...
WBIR
WBIR Vols insider John Brice gives latest on RB Lyn-J Dixon's departure, WR Bru McCoy's eligibility
Dixon committed to Tennessee from the transfer portal at the beginning of August. The NCAA has the final say on McCoy's eligibility.
WBIR
Running back Lyn-J Dixon leaves Tennessee football program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running back and recent transfer Lyn-J Dixon has left the Tennessee football program, Tennessee athletics confirmed on Sunday. Dixon committed to Tennessee from the transfer portal at the beginning of August. He previously played four seasons at Clemson and transferred to West Virginia, but left the Mountaineers in the spring before playing a game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudon County Schools honors memory of late Coach Ronnie Roberts with street dedication
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Schools honored the life and memory of beloved Coach Ronnie Roberts with a sign dedication on Monday morning. The school system dedicated the name "Ronnie Roberts Trail" to the roadway that extends from Loudon High School's Carter Street entrance to the back Steekee Street entrance.
WBIR
Perfect Game USA 13U Select Baseball Festival showcases top players at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, raises money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lindsey Nelson Stadium is normally home to the Vol baseball team, but it became the home of the 36 best 13U players Perfect Game USA had to offer this weekend. Knoxville hosted the Perfect Game 13U Select Baseball Festival, which culminated with an East-West clash on...
WBIR
Oak Ridge alum Scott Stallings heading to Tour Championship
WILMINGTON, Del — Oak Ridge alum Scott Stallings cashed in more ways than one with his second-place finish at the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del. on Sunday. The 37-year-old won a $1.62 million dollar purse with his runner-up result. That was the largest prize he has ever won and more money than he earned in 10 of his 12 full seasons on tour.
Help name Maryville College's new hawk!
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Maryville College is asking for help naming a new friend that's made its home on campus: a red-tailed hawk!. The hawk was found permanently disabled, so the college received permission from the federal government to care for it. Students, staff and faculty built a mew to house the hawk on the backside of the Sutton Science Center over spring break.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lincoln Memorial University will open a new dental school this fall in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are only two dental schools in Tennessee. The third one is set to open in Knoxville soon. Lincoln Memorial University's new College of Dental Medicine is set to open this fall, and the new college addresses a more significant issue in Tennessee. The state has around half the number of required dentists per 100,000 patients, stretching resources thin, according to Dr. Terese Cook.
Two residence halls, academic buildings, and a new theatre planned to be built at UT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will stay busy for a while as several construction projects continue this year. One of the most popular upgrades are some planned improvements to Neyland Stadium, meant to enhance seating and create the infrastructure for a club area in the future. There are also renovations on a video board towards the south end zone, with a new video board on the opposite side. There are several additional renovations planned for the stadium through fall 2026.
UT program connects students with disabilities with sororities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students in a program meant to help them adjust to life after high school and find jobs went through sorority enrollment Tuesday. The University of Tennessee FUTURE program is meant to help young adults with disabilities transition into adult life. The students attend classes through the program and can find an internship on or off campus through the program. They can also go through career and clinical counseling to help them develop their skills.
Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
State leaders unveil Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State leaders unveiled the Veteran Suicide Memorial Mile in Knoxville on Monday. State Rep. Eddie Mannis and State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey made the announcement. According to a press release, the section of South Northshore Drive, just north of Westland Drive and Park Glen Road, received...
East Tennessee nurse returns to work at children's hospital where she was a patient
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nurturing patients is second nature for Hannah Lawson. She’s been perfecting her bedside manner since she was a patient at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “I had a stage three brain tumor, so it was cancerous,” Hannah Lawson said. Hannah was just 7 years...
Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
State lawmaker from Knoxville offers help for teachers having to catalog classroom libraries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teachers are responsible for purchasing classroom materials, preparing lesson plans, communicating with parents and teaching students. Now, they are also responsible for helping keep track of what is available in a school library. At the end of the last legislative session, lawmakers decided to pass a...
WBIR
Downtown stadium: Sports Authority blesses financing strategy to cover higher construction costs
Knox County Commission already has approved the change. The Knoxville City Council was to vote Tuesday night as well.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
KFD: Exterior of Chapman Highway apartment catches fire, no one injured
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one was hurt after an apartment complex fire on Chapman Highway, the Knoxville Fire Department said. Knox County 911 reported a fire at the Stonewall Loft Apartments around 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday. KFD said a fire was discovered on the exterior of one of the...
Comments / 0