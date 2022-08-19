Read full article on original website
Ross County sheriffs deputy passes away
A veteran Ross County Sheriffs deputy has died. Lt. Mont Steele had been with the department for 22 years, and passed away after what was described in a social media post as a "courageous medical battle". Ross County Sheriff George Lavender is asking that the public keep Steele's family in your thoughts abnd prayers. Steele was working with the department as a patrol lieutenant at the time of his passing.
Saturday Clinton County Head-On Crash Leaves One Dead
The Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post reports one was killed and another severely injured in a head-on crash Saturday. At 3:55pm, 59-year-old Bonita J. Christon of Fayetteville was northbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 68 in Washington Township, Clinton County. 40-year-old Derrick L. Ison Sr. of Hillsboro was...
Options Considered for Ross County EMS Woes
The Ross County Commissioners aired a long discussion on problems with EMS delays among the townships Monday, and Kevin Coleman was there. Sheriff George Lavender began the hour-long roundtable among various township, fire department, and ambulance personnel. He said his officers are being criticized because they show up for medical emergencies, but township response time for Emergency Medical Services can be as much as an hour later or more.
