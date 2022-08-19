The Ross County Commissioners aired a long discussion on problems with EMS delays among the townships Monday, and Kevin Coleman was there. Sheriff George Lavender began the hour-long roundtable among various township, fire department, and ambulance personnel. He said his officers are being criticized because they show up for medical emergencies, but township response time for Emergency Medical Services can be as much as an hour later or more.

