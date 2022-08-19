ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Comments / 3

Related
WBOY 12 News

WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

State institutions help Marion County Schools fill staff vacancies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Schools are using programs from Fairmont State University and WVU to deal with staffing shortages. Teacher shortages are estimated to be near 2,000 statewide. Superintendent Donna Hage said they are using student teachers from Fairmont State University and counselors from WVU. “About half of...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Harrison County schools implementing weapon detectors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County schools can now get an added level of protection as the new school year kicks off. It’s thanks to a new mobile security system. 5′s John Blashke shows us how it works. Harrison County schools will now be able to implement state-of-the-art...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia

MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
ANIMALS
woay.com

Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Education Week#Lincoln High School#K12
WDTV

National technology conference comes to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State hosted the first Tech Yeah Conference today. It was at the Robert H. Milligan Research Center. The goal is to highlight West Virginia based companies, creating a new future through technology. The conference drew in over 200 technology professionals and government representatives to...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNS

13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WDTV

Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles. It was purchased...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bus driver shortage affecting NCWV

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - All across the country, school districts are having a tough time finding bus drivers. It’s the same situation here in West Virginia. With school starting this week, many parents in our area may be wondering how their kids will be getting to school with the bus driver shortage.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
POLITICS
WDTV

Backyard Brawl to bring awareness, raise money for Ronald McDonald house

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A select group of West Virginia University and University of Pittsburgh players are partnering to raise money and bring awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. On Saturday, Aug. 27, WVU players Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier and Tony Mathis will serve lunch to...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy