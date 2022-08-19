Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday

Read full article on original website
WATCH NOW: Gov. candidate Michels, Rep. Steil tour Kenosha, attend discussion on 2020 unrest
Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Rep. Bryan Steil toured portions of Kenosha that were damaged during the historic Aug. 2020 unrest and then attended a roundtable discussion on the matter Tuesday morning. Michels and Steil, R-Janesville, were joined by Eric Toney, the Republican candidate for attorney general, and...
Virginia first quarter traffic deaths up 71%
(The Center Square) – Traffic-related fatalities in Virginia rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021, according to numbers released by the National Highway Traffic Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation. During the first three months of the year, there...
GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point
A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
North Carolina officials use eminent domain for electric vehicle plant-related road construction
(The Center Square) — North Carolina officials are forging ahead with a "compressed" timeline for the forcible purchase of 27 homes, five businesses and a church in Chatham County to pave the way for VinFast, a startup electric vehicle company. The North Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an open...
Delaware pursuing federal grant to purchase clean school buses
(The Center Square) – Delaware is looking to use federal taxpayer money to secure new clean school buses at five school districts. The state’s Department of Education said Tuesday it is pursuing grants through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program to secure 14 electric school buses and 17 propane buses.
New device from NSAA tells schools when it's too hot to compete
The first week of fall practice was unseasonably warm. It could get there again during the next few weeks. Again in the spring. When not to practice? When to alter the start of a football game or cross country meet?. The Nebraska School Activities Association is giving schools a tool...
Osborn, Russ, David advance from runoffs in state secondary office races
OKLAHOMA CITY — Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn defeated Republican challenger Rep. Sean Roberts in the primary runoff Tuesday. Osborn had about 53% of the vote in nearly complete results from the State Election Board late Tuesday. Osborn, a former small-business owner and past member of the Oklahoma House, is...
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
In wake of storms in East Texas, officials warn against scammers
Severe weather inundated East and Northeast Texas on Monday, bringing nearly 13 inches of rainfall and flash flooding to the area and causing thousands to lose power. As a result of Monday’s storms, many East Texans are left with flooded property, damaged roofs and more. This invites storm chasers...
Kentucky General Assembly's special session on flood relief to start Wednesday
(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday afternoon announced a special session of the General Assembly will start at noon Wednesday regarding the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky last month. In a video statement, the governor said the purpose of the session will be to establish...
Language approved for two issues on Ohio’s November ballot
(The Center Square) – Ohio voters moved closer to the chance to decide two issues in November, one that would stop local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote and another that would give judges discretion on setting bail. The Ohio Ballot Board approved the language for the two measures...
Report: 54% of New Hampshire homeowners are 'equity-rich'
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values. The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.
BESE puts off vote on high school overhaul in face of heavy criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid heavy opposition from local superintendents, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to delay action on a plan to toughen how high schools are rated until at least October. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others have said for months that major changes are needed...
Disaster declaration issued for 23 counties in wake of severe flash flooding
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday for 23 counties after they experienced severe weather and flash flooding over the last couple of days in north Texas. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning around the Trinity River. At 2:30 a.m. on...
Pennsylvania's economy still growing, but lags behind the national average
(The Center Square) – Labor force participation hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and job openings have fallen, but Pennsylvania employment gains “remain strong.”. The monthly economic update for August from the Independent Fiscal Office has a cautiously optimistic tone, with positive results from four leading economic indicators....
Military recruitment in Nebraska, U.S. is falling short of goals
OMAHA -- Pvt. Jayden Day donned the patch of his new Nebraska Army National Guard unit Friday, one of 11 freshly minted soldiers to take part in a ceremony signifying he is officially part of the Guard. Encouraged by his girlfriend’s father as well his aunt and uncle — all...
New California law clarifies rules for removing disruptive individuals from public meetings
(The Center Square) – In response to escalating threats and harassment targeted at local government leaders during meetings, a new California law clarifies when leaders of legislative bodies can remove disruptive individuals from public meetings. Senate Bill 1100, which was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday,...
Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut
(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot
Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
NIH grants $4M to North Carolina to diversify diabetes researchers
(The Center Square) — The National Institutes of Health awarded $4 million to a North Carolina consortium to promote underrepresented groups and diversify the research workforce investigating diabetes and obesity. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of NIH, provided the grant for a collaboration...
