Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
Detroit News
A Michigan auto supplier struggled to find workers. It's hired 100-plus thanks to this language program
Zeeland — When Rosa Estrada first applied for a job at Gentex Corp., she couldn't make it through the interview because she didn't know English well enough. She was hired months later after learning enough of the language to get by, and has now worked for the automotive supplier for more than 20 years — but her early years there were not without challenges.
West Michigan manufacturer plans $7.2M expansion, 10 new jobs in Holland Township
HOLLAND, MI — Metal Flow, a manufacturer in Holland Township that specializes in automotive components, is building a new facility adjacent to its headquarters at 11694 James St., a $7.2 million investment that’s expected to create 10 jobs. Kelly Springer, the company’s CEO, said the new building is...
Ascension Borgess names new president and CEO of Southwest Michigan region
KALAMAZOO, MI — Ascension Michigan recently announced that Dr. Thomas Rohs has taken over as the new president and CEO of the faith-based hospital network’s southwest region. In addition to overseeing Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
MLive.com
Verplank officially opens its new Muskegon port facility
MUSKEGON, MI - Verplank Family Holding Co. celebrated the grand opening of its new Muskegon port facility on Saturday, Aug. 20. This is the largest deep-water port facility on the western shore of Michigan – and the only one capable of taking a 1,000-foot freighter, according to a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight
COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Beach litter bots are coming to Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio
MUSKEGON, MI — Don’t mind those robots on the beach. They’re just cleaning up our trash. A pair of litter bots made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that, unfortunately, has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
Water taxi, beach retail chalets, train service among Muskegon’s 5-year goals
MUSKEGON, MI – Developing water taxi or some other transit service between the beach and downtown, assisting minority-owned businesses, improving housing of all types and placing retail chalets at Pere Marquette are among the goals for the city of Muskegon adopted by the city commission. The five-year goals were...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smaller planes, more flights to Chicago coming to Muskegon airport
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A new commercial airline will provide more flights between Muskegon and Chicago than are currently offered, but on smaller planes. The U.S. Department of Transportation has accepted a proposal from Southern Airways Express to provide passenger service out of the Muskegon County Airport. It will be the only airline providing regular commercial passenger service out of the airport.
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
Two U.S. 131 bridges near Kalamazoo to be demolished, rebuilt in 2023
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Two U.S. 131 bridges will be torn down and rebuilt next year. The north and south U.S. 131 bridges over KL Avenue and Amtrak railroad tracks in Oshtemo Township will be rebuilt, starting in late 2023, Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Nick Schirripa said.
‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Ramona Park Beach in Portage closed until further notice
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Health Department reported above-average levels of E. Coli found at Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake Tuesday. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise in E. coli infections could be linked to Wendy's restaurants, state says. Ramona Park Beach closed as additional testing began, county...
WOOD
Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
Man on hunger strike in downtown GR hopes to bring family to U.S.
Raymond Reish is on a hunger strike in downtown Grand Rapids, hoping to bring his brother, sister and their families to the U.S. from Iran before they're deported to their home country of Afghanistan.
Grand Rapids students excited to learn, showcase style on first day of school without uniforms
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Paris Harris woke up for the first day of school Tuesday morning and, for the first time, got to pick out her own unique outfit to wear to school. The 9-year-old picked out a T-shirt with a picture of a bright pink Barbie car, a pair of black biker shorts and white sneakers, and accessorized her outfit with some neon-colored rubber bracelets for the first day of fourth grade at East Leonard Elementary on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
mix957gr.com
Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening
Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
Muskegon Heights has one working fire truck
Right now, Muskegon Heights only has one fire truck capable of fighting fires.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0