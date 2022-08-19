ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

A Michigan auto supplier struggled to find workers. It's hired 100-plus thanks to this language program

Zeeland — When Rosa Estrada first applied for a job at Gentex Corp., she couldn't make it through the interview because she didn't know English well enough. She was hired months later after learning enough of the language to get by, and has now worked for the automotive supplier for more than 20 years — but her early years there were not without challenges.
ZEELAND, MI
MLive.com

Verplank officially opens its new Muskegon port facility

MUSKEGON, MI - Verplank Family Holding Co. celebrated the grand opening of its new Muskegon port facility on Saturday, Aug. 20. This is the largest deep-water port facility on the western shore of Michigan – and the only one capable of taking a 1,000-foot freighter, according to a press release.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Grand Rapids, MI
Industry
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
The Ann Arbor News

Oil waste fire draws huge response, closes highway overnight

COMSTOCK PARK, MI — A large industrial fire which drew crews from around Kent County and forced a partial highway closure has left an environmental cleanup in its wake. Waste oil and chemical-laden firefighting water from the blaze at Future Environmental will need to be excavated alongside U.S. 131 near Grand Rapids, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
KENT COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Beach litter bots are coming to Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio

MUSKEGON, MI — Don’t mind those robots on the beach. They’re just cleaning up our trash. A pair of litter bots made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that, unfortunately, has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Business Industry#Linus Business#Diseases#General Health#Bavarian Nordic
MLive

Smaller planes, more flights to Chicago coming to Muskegon airport

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A new commercial airline will provide more flights between Muskegon and Chicago than are currently offered, but on smaller planes. The U.S. Department of Transportation has accepted a proposal from Southern Airways Express to provide passenger service out of the Muskegon County Airport. It will be the only airline providing regular commercial passenger service out of the airport.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Saginaw News

‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
KENTWOOD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
WWMTCw

Ramona Park Beach in Portage closed until further notice

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Health Department reported above-average levels of E. Coli found at Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake Tuesday. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise in E. coli infections could be linked to Wendy's restaurants, state says. Ramona Park Beach closed as additional testing began, county...
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish

A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
WALKER, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids students excited to learn, showcase style on first day of school without uniforms

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Paris Harris woke up for the first day of school Tuesday morning and, for the first time, got to pick out her own unique outfit to wear to school. The 9-year-old picked out a T-shirt with a picture of a bright pink Barbie car, a pair of black biker shorts and white sneakers, and accessorized her outfit with some neon-colored rubber bracelets for the first day of fourth grade at East Leonard Elementary on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
mix957gr.com

Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening

Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy