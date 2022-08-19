Read full article on original website
Minnesota Public Safety Handing Out Free Gun Locks
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety is handing out 10,000 Freedom gun locks. Commissioner John Harrington says it is meant to proactively address gun violence in a broad sense. “We’re talking about violent crime, but we’re also talking about suicide. We’re also talking about children accidentally getting...
St. Cloud City City Council Member Thanks, Congratulates Police Chief Blair Anderson
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud City Council took a moment at its meeting Monday night to thank outgoing police chief Blair Anderson. Chief Anderson announced his retirement on Friday. Council member Paul Brandmire requested to go on record congratulating Anderson and thanking him for his years of service to...
Fire Damages Equipment at Grede Foundry in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The cause of a fire inside a foundry is under investigation. The St. Cloud Fire Department says all units responded to Grede at 5200 Foundry Circle at 8:00 Monday morning. The caller reported a piece of equipment had caught fire inside the building. According to a critical...
Scooter’s Coffee Expanding to Sartell
(KNSI) – A coffee franchise in St. Cloud will brew cups of morning joe in a second area location. Scooter’s Coffee is expanding to Sartell after closing on a piece of land on Pine Cone Road, just south of Walgreen’s. Owner Sarah Ressemann says the store will be much like the Division Street location.
St. Cloud Brewery Getting Ready to Take Advantage of New Ordinance
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud beer maker is getting ready to take advantage of a new ordinance passed by the city council on Monday night. St. Cloud approved an amendment to its liquor ordinance to conform with the Minnesota Legislature’s “Free the Growler” law, passed in May. The new regulation allows breweries to sell up to 128 ounces of prepackaged beer per day if the brewery produces less than 7,500 barrels of beer a year.
Minnesota Population Overcounted By Census
(KNSI) – An error saved Minnesota from a significant redistricting shakeup this election cycle. Last week, the United States Census Bureau reaffirmed the results of its post-enumeration survey. The PES is how the government checks its count for accuracy and includes an analysis of which state populations were most likely overstated or understated.
Gas Prices Down Slightly From Last Week
(KNSI) — Drivers are starting the week with gas prices down just four cents from a week ago. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.90. In St. Cloud, the average is $3.63, down from the $4.32 drivers were paying a month ago, but still 60 cents higher than a year ago.
Minnesota National Guard’s First Female General Officer Retires
(KNSI) — The Minnesota National Guard’s first female general officer is retiring after more than 38 years of service. Air Force Brig Gen. Sandy Best, the Minnesota National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General, says her greatest accomplishment in her career is “paving the way for all that follow and helping Airmen, Soldiers, and civilian employees achieve their dreams.”
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
TEDx Names Seven Speakers for 2022 St. Cloud Event
(KNSI) — The seven speakers for the upcoming TEDx St. Cloud have been announced. Santo Cruz grew up in rural Stearns County before embarking on his legal career. He currently serves CentraCare as senior vice president and chief legal officer. Kari-Shane Davis Zimmerman (nicknamed KSDZ by her students) is...
Summertime By George! Finale Wednesday Night
(KNSI) — Wednesday night marks the finale of Summertime by George! at Eastman Park in St. Cloud. As always, at the close of the season, the Fabulous Armadillos take the stage for the main event. Going to the Sun opens the evening at 5:00. They are described as “earthy-acoustic-playful-electric-pop-rock rings with the earnest storytelling of Willie Nelson, the lush harmonies of “Pet Sounds”-era Beach Boys, and the spirited instrumentation of Modest Mouse and Arcade Fire.” They were raised in Montana but now call Minneapolis home.
