(KNSI) — Wednesday night marks the finale of Summertime by George! at Eastman Park in St. Cloud. As always, at the close of the season, the Fabulous Armadillos take the stage for the main event. Going to the Sun opens the evening at 5:00. They are described as “earthy-acoustic-playful-electric-pop-rock rings with the earnest storytelling of Willie Nelson, the lush harmonies of “Pet Sounds”-era Beach Boys, and the spirited instrumentation of Modest Mouse and Arcade Fire.” They were raised in Montana but now call Minneapolis home.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO