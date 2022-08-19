Read full article on original website
KKTV
Colorado doctor has tips for parents after seeing more kids with fear of school violence following Uvalde shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado doctor has tips for parents after seeing more kids with a fear of school violence happening in their school, following the Uvalde shooting. 11 News spoke with the Children’s Hospital Colorado, who has seen an increase in recent years in kids with worries...
Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
Woman killed by car in driveway identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
KKTV
WATCH: Suspected drunk driver smashes into Pueblo DMV
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver in Pueblo made a poor case for getting their license renewed when they careened into a DMV office over the weekend. The DMV tweeted surveillance video showing the dramatic collision. Police tell 11 News the driver fled the scene after wrecking but has since...
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at New Havana Grill
COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs. The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and […]
Shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs leaves woman injured
A shooting was reported at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. According to police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Prospect Street at 9:30 p.m. responding to a call of multiple shots fired. A 20-year-old woman was hit, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
KKTV
WATCH: Law enforcement provide update on investigation into gang activity in Pueblo
Need an example why drinking and driving is a bad idea? Video courtesy of Colorado DMV. The city launched a new plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 evacuation zones, making them more manageable for authorities and accessible for residents.
Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
KKTV
Plan to divide Colorado Springs into over 600 evacuation zones launches
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new evacuation plan that divides Colorado Springs into 665 zones officially launched Monday. The new program, COS Ready, simplifies where to find alerts relating to evacuations. It also serves as a way to see which areas are under immediate threat. The plan passed in July with a unanimous vote and some community objections.
KKTV
Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21, 9:33 p.m.): Gilbert has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone for sharing his information. PREVIOUS: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker...
Celebrate Halloween with the El Paso County Coroner
COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly invites the community to join him for a night of spectacular spooky fun this Halloween season. The Coroner’s Halloween Ball was announced on Dr. Kelly’s official Facebook page on Monday. The ball will be held the Saturday before Halloween, October 29, at the Colorado Springs […]
Person of interest sought in burglary
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a person of interest in a burglary. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man they are looking to speak with, after a burglary which happened at Hawk-Eye Storage located at 1301 Santa Fe Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said the man is […]
What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Advocates agree that families are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population, but few resources are available to provide them with temporary housing. Those resources shrank even more at the end of July when a decrease in donations led to the closing of the New Promise Family Shelter, on South The post What’s next for homeless, displaced families in Colorado Springs after closing of family shelters? appeared first on KRDO.
Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park school board members was officially charged Monday in a Teller County courtroom. Samantha Peck, 41, is charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant and filing a false police report with the Woodland Park Police Department. According to The post Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
On the Lookout: Gas Tank Guzzlers; Mailbox Thieves
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's happened multiple times this month: two male suspects park, unsuspectingly, next to another vehicle, and drill into the victim's gas tank. It happens without warning, without regard to time of day, or location. The act can cost up to $3,000 in damages to the victim. Pueblo Police released a video The post On the Lookout: Gas Tank Guzzlers; Mailbox Thieves appeared first on KRDO.
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash involving SUV
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash in the Stetson Hills area involving a bicycle and a SUV. At around noon on August 22, officers were called to the area of Rio Vista Drive and South Carefree Circle, west of North Powers Boulevard. Police said the SUV was driving north […]
KKTV
House fire caused damage to neighboring home in Fountain Tuesday night
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A house fire caused damage to a neighboring home in Fountain. Fountain firefighters responded 7000 blk of Medicine Bow Ave. around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire. Officials say the fire started at the back of the home and spread through the attic, making the home unlivable.
