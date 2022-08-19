ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paullina, IA

Ron Schuttloffel

Ron Schuttloffel, age 84 of Hartley, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Monday, August 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26th at the Hartley Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley.
HARTLEY, IA
Marilyn Peters

Marilyn Peters, age 87 of Hartley, passed away at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, on Saturday, August 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the church on Thursday beginning at 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.; family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley.
HARTLEY, IA
Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail

Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
SHELDON, IA
Sioux City Seeing Increase In RSV Cases

Sioux City, Iowa — The Sioux City area is seeing an increase in RSV cases — the virus that is usually associated with infants and the elderly. Mercy One Doctor, Steven Joyce, says the most recent cases have been among older adults. He says people who get sick...
SIOUX CITY, IA

