Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Ron Schuttloffel
Ron Schuttloffel, age 84 of Hartley, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Monday, August 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26th at the Hartley Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley.
kiwaradio.com
Marilyn Peters
Marilyn Peters, age 87 of Hartley, passed away at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, on Saturday, August 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the church on Thursday beginning at 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.; family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley.
kiwaradio.com
Former Sioux Center Hospital Property Being Purchased For Office, Possible Retail Space
Sioux Center, Iowa — If you’ve been in Sioux Center recently, you may have seen marker flags on the former Sioux Center Hospital property along Highway 75, and wondered if someone was buying it. The answer is yes. According to City of Sioux Center officials, a development group...
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail
Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley CSD Residents To Go Back To The Polls Next Month To Decide Bond Issue
Rock Valley, Iowa — Rock Valley Community School District voters will go back to the polls next month to again decide the fate of a bond issue for construction at the school. The vote is basically a do-over of the election that failed on March 1st of this year.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Faces Felony Charge After Traffic Stop Just Into Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man faces a felony charge in Lyon County after an encounter with a Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy on Monday in the northwest corner of the county. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Arrest Log, 28-year-old Chad Austin Christopher of Sioux Falls...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Seeing Increase In RSV Cases
Sioux City, Iowa — The Sioux City area is seeing an increase in RSV cases — the virus that is usually associated with infants and the elderly. Mercy One Doctor, Steven Joyce, says the most recent cases have been among older adults. He says people who get sick...
Comments / 0