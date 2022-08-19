Read full article on original website
Moreno Valley’s Canyon Springs High School the Silicon Valley of the Inland Empire
Greeted by a group of students, cheerleaders, and the band, you may have thought Canyon Springs High School was preparing for a football game, not a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The purpose of the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday was to display the new Moreno Valley United Schools District’s (MVUSD) Cyber Innovation Center.
California legislature approves resolution encouraging cities to repeal cruising bans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California legislature has approved a resolution that encourages cities to repeal cruising bans. Sacramento and San Jose have already made the move to allow these community rides with Santa Ana following their lead. The United Lowrider Coalition, a National City-based lowrider group, is working...
Council Votes to Form Citizens Committee on Initiative to Construct Local Amphitheater
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Back to School with Riverside Superintendent Dr. Rene Hill: Tools and Support for Student Success
“It is important for us to all work together in this social, political climate that we have. It is so easy to be divided coming from various backgrounds but for the good of our students and the children in the community we have to find a way to work together, to do our best for them,” said Riverside Unified School District (RUSD) Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rene Hill during an exclusive interview with Black Voice News.
Why OC’s Andrew Do is unpopular among both Dems and Republicans
State regulators last month hit Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do with a $12,000 fine for violating pay-to-play laws involving CalOptima, which oversees health insurance for California’s poorest residents. Do served on its board, and regulators believe he used his position to usher in lobbying contracts from campaign donors. Now...
USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties
It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County Implements Monkey Pox Dashboard as Local Cases Increase
Following its declaration of a public health emergency, the Riverside County Public Health Department has published a Monkeypox Data Dashboard which gives the community live updates on monkeypox cases in the region. The dashboard was developed to keep residents informed about the current monkeypox spread and where it is spreading...
Gloria, Trevor and Diaz vote to “KEEP ANAHEIM DIRTY!!!” [Now COMPLETE with Council Facedance Videos!]
Anaheim has had several distractions since July 12, 2022, but we’re not going to forget – that was the night that Councilman Diaz, Councilwoman Ma’ae, and Wannabe Mayor Trevor O’Neil voted repeatedly and stubbornly against ANY kind of Campaign Finance Reform in this scandal-ridden town. There is a lot to say about that vote, and now it shall be said…
Local Woman, Wife of U.S. Marine Recognized for Service to Marine Community
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
City of San Bernardino Approves Long Awaited State Street Extension Project
The San Bernardino City Council has awarded a contract to extend State Street from 16th Street to Baseline Street, a project that has been envisioned to improve mobility for over 20 years. The $7,436,165 contract was awarded last week to Riverside Construction Company, which is expected to construct a new...
Navarrete named head of IE Children’s Fund
Cesar Navarrete has been named president and chief executive officer of the Inland Empire Children’s Fund. A Moreno Valley resident, Navarrete has served as executive director of Child Advocates for San Bernardino County for the past eight years, according to a statement on the children’s fund website. Under...
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
RivCo receives 690 MPOX vaccines, county stretches supply with intradermal injections
On Tuesday, Riverside County received 690 vials of the monkeypox vaccine from the California Department of Public Health. But as monkeypox cases continue to grow in the Coachella Valley, there’s not enough vaccines to keep up with demand. “We're still in limited supply compared to the need in our county," said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside The post RivCo receives 690 MPOX vaccines, county stretches supply with intradermal injections appeared first on KESQ.
NewMark Merrill Breaks Ground on 96,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Ontario
ONTARIO, Calif. – August 23, 2022 – CBRE announced that 18 businesses are slated to join Rialto Village, a shopping center breaking ground this month in the city of Rialto in San Bernardino County. NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc. is developing the project, with CBRE’s Brian McDonald and Walter Pagel working hand-in-hand with NewMark Merrill’s Greg Giacopuzzi on marketing the center for lease.
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson Remembers Former Mayor Grace Vargas
Grace Vargas, who served as the first female and Latina Mayor of Rialto for 12 years, recently passed on August 14. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez speaks Deborah Robertson, current Mayor of the City of Rialto, who shares a bit about former Mayor Grace Vargas, who was often known as Amazing Grace.
Project to improve Santa Ana River levee system to begin in September
A four-year project to repair and upgrade the levee system along portions of the Santa Ana River running between Riverside and Jurupa Valley will begin next month, enhancing flood protection for thousands of homes and businesses, officials announced today. The Riverside County Flood Control & Water Conservation District, in partnership...
Marin named honorary chair of education summit
Actor-writer-comedian Cheech Marin has been named honorary chairman of the 2022 Latino Education & Advocacy Days LEAD Summit XI, scheduled to be held Sept. 30 at Cal State San Bernardino. The summit, which is free and open to the public, brings together teachers, researchers and academics for a discussion of...
