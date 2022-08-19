Ethanol blended fuel is one way people in California are trying to reduce the amount of carbon emissions they produce, which is good news for corn farmers in the Midwest. Jeff Wilkerson with Pearson Fuels says last year, Californians consumed more than 60 million gallons of E-85, the highest ethanol octane fuel. He says the state is buying fuel in a record pace to meet their low carbon fuel standard.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO