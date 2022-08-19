Read full article on original website
WESTFIELD — There are just a few spaces still available for the Westfield Pickleball’s first-ever clinic on Sept. 22, rain date Sept. 23, at the Municipal Playground on Greylock Street. There will be two sessions, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., with eight players each session.
Garden Notes: Aug. 24, 2022
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Thursdays in Aug. and Sept., “Thursday Afternoon Yoga in the Garden,” 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. through Sept. 15. Experience the Garden like never before with Yoga in the Garden classes. Free to all, and no registration required, this outdoor program is appropriate for all skill levels and is a perfect way to end the day. Classes are led by Kathi Cafiero, a certified Kripalu yoga teacher who has been instructing the physical and mental benefits of yoga for more than 20 years. No registration required. This is a free program. Please note all sessions are held outside and will not run in severe weather. Please check the website for updates; Wednesday, Aug. 31, “Studies in Watercolor.” This class takes place over three sessions, Aug. 31, Sept. 7 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this class we will return to the same area of the garden each week, giving students the opportunity to complete a single painting over time or develop a theme through several paintings of a single subject or related subjects. Artist Ann Kremers will guide students through compositional sketches, value studies, and the possibilities of developing a subject with long study, and she will offer individual encouragement and suggestions throughout the sessions. Beginning and experienced painters are welcome. Classes held rain or shine, exploring further areas of development in the Center House if necessary. Materials list provided upon registration. Cost is $170 members, $195 nonmembers. Please note that financial aid is available for all BBG classes. Visit www.berkshirebotanical.org or contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org; Sept. 3 and 4, “The Woodworkers Guild Show.” Berkshire Botanical Gardens once again will host the Berkshire Woodworkers Guild Fine Arts Show and Silent Auction. The annual show features Guild members who exhibit and sell unique, hand-made products, including furniture to musical instruments. The Guild also provides ongoing demonstrations highlighting their trade and providing an educational component to the weekend event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The show features designs by 18 professional woodworkers from the Berkshires and neighboring towns throughout New York and Connecticut. A highlight of the weekend is a silent auction to benefit the Berkshire Woodworkers Guild Scholarship Fund, which supports individuals who aspire to make woodworking, architecture, or a related field their professional goal. Since 2013, the Guild has awarded $39,500 in scholarship monies to 30 recipients. Admission is $5 general, $3 members. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
LENOX — Not everyone has James Taylor leading 18,000 people singing “Happy Birthday” to them, but not everyone is John Williams. The Oscar winning composer’s 90th birthday was celebrated with an overview of his amazing career and performances by Taylor, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, saxophonist Branford Marsalis and violinist Itzhak Perlman on Saturday night at Tanglewood.
AMHERST — The six Jones Library Trustees have pushed in unison for the $36 million expansion and renovation of the nearly century-old Amity Street building. But with new cost estimates of between $43 million and $53 million — along with willingness to drain the library’s nearly $9 million endowment, if need be, to pay for project — this consensus was shattered at Monday’s meeting.
They call themselves “The Biggest and Best Little Fair in the Country.”. For over 150 years, the Cummington Fair, which opens its doors on Thursday for four days, has been bringing the best of old-fashioned livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits to more modern demolition derby competitions, midway rides and more to its fairgrounds.
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board and the Southwick members of the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Desiree Melloni to the School Committee to fill a recently vacant seat. Melloni will fill out a term that expires in 2025, after former School Committee member Jonathan...
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
