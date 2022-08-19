With a few weeks into the season in the books and district play about to start, it was time to shake up the VYPE Volleyball rankings. Tompkins came out of the gates swinging and Conroe has been one of the biggest stories of the season thus far and not only broke into the rankings but soared from unranked to Top 5. See the rest of the Top 20 below.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO