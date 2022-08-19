Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
defendernetwork.com
2022-23 HS Football Coaches To Watch
Houston native Lonnie Teagle returns to the city as the head coach of defending state champion Katy Paetow. While at Denton Ryan, Teagle was a key contributor to the football program’s offensive success as the team reached the 5A Division 1 state title game in 2019 and subsequently won the 5A Division 1 state title in 2020. At Paetow, Teagle welcomed one of the biggest defensive transfers in the nation from Allen High School, five-star defensive lineman David “DJ” Hicks. However, Paetow will have an uphill battle moving into arguably one of the toughest Class 6A districts in the state this year.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Volleyball Rankings (8.22): Tompkins takes over No. 1 spot in Class 6A, Conroe breaks into Top 5
With a few weeks into the season in the books and district play about to start, it was time to shake up the VYPE Volleyball rankings. Tompkins came out of the gates swinging and Conroe has been one of the biggest stories of the season thus far and not only broke into the rankings but soared from unranked to Top 5. See the rest of the Top 20 below.
Fort Bend Star
HS Sports Roundup: Former George Ranch standout makes MLB debut
A former Fort Bend high school baseball star has made it to the highest level of his sport. Former George Ranch High School standout baseball player Stone Garrett made his MLB debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 17. The former Longhorn picked up two hits – both doubles – against the San Francisco Giants in his debut, then followed that up with two more hits including another double the following day.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland wins 1st game of Little League World Series elimination bracket after losing to Hawaii
Pearland won their first elimination game of the Little League World Series against the Midwest Region team from Davenport, Iowa on Tuesday. With tonight’s win, Pearland is now set to play the team they beat on Monday, August 8 in front of a crowd of more than 18,000 people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Pearland All-Stars to face undefeated Honolulu, Hawaii team in Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT – The undefeated Pearland All-Stars Little League team is getting ready for game two at the World Series on Monday night when they will face Hawaii, another team that hasn’t lost. “Definitely going to be a harder game than it was, more competition. But you know, that’s...
Click2Houston.com
Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes dies after battle with mental health issues, wife confirms
HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has died after a battle with mental health issues, his wife, Melissa Rootes, confirmed on social media Monday evening. Melissa said that 56-year-old Jamey passed away on Sunday in Houston. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with...
nomadlawyer.org
Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas
When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
Motorcyclist, Eduardo Favela, Paralyzed After Hit And Run In Houston (Houston, TX)
Official police reports state that a hit and run incident in Houston has left a man paralyzed in a deadly accident that took place in Houston. Surveillance footage close to the scene of the accident indicates that a speeding car slammed into the victim, Eduardo Favela [..]
7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits
7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
Ranch water: Why this Texas cocktail is having a moment
The unofficial drink of West Texas has picked up serious steam this summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dezeen
Michael Hsu converts 1940s Houston church into Asian smokehouse
US firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture aimed to preserve the character of a gabled church in Texas while transforming it into a lively Asian smokehouse called Loro Heights. The project – located in Houston's Heights neighbourhood – involved the conversion of a red-brick church dating to 1948 into a...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 22 to 28, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 22 through Sunday, August 28, 2022. This week, Houston sees legends return to touring, a Ukrainian fundraiser in Montrose, a 50 Cent comedy and music showcase, a K-pop supergroup, and much more. Want...
Who's ready for the Purple Takeover in Kemah Texas?
On August 20th Chef Machete opened his second location Gordo Ninos Kemah. Chef Trinidad "Machete" Gonzalez is a Mexican/American Chef out of Houston Texas; known for his, Lean Sauce™️ and Multi-Cultural Cuisines.
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
Pharmaceutical Company President Guilty In Texas Counterfeit “Lean” Conspiracy
If you're familiar with Houston hip hop culture then you know "Lean" aka Purple Drank, aka Sizzurp, aka Dirty Sprite among other names became relatively popular in the late 90’s when rappers and other artists were referencing the drink in their music. Lean is an illicit substance made with...
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
Click2Houston.com
Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision
NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s wet pattern continues, with a soggy weekend, and high rain chances next week
Good morning. I’m jumping in with a quick weekend update due to the ongoing wet pattern. We don’t have any concerns about significant, widespread flooding right now. However, these storms will bear a lot of moisture, and some will produce high rainfall rates that can quickly lead to flash flooding in Houston’s streets. This is a concern for today, and for the next week or so.
Comments / 0