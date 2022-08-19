ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
defendernetwork.com

2022-23 HS Football Coaches To Watch

Houston native Lonnie Teagle returns to the city as the head coach of defending state champion Katy Paetow. While at Denton Ryan, Teagle was a key contributor to the football program’s offensive success as the team reached the 5A Division 1 state title game in 2019 and subsequently won the 5A Division 1 state title in 2020. At Paetow, Teagle welcomed one of the biggest defensive transfers in the nation from Allen High School, five-star defensive lineman David “DJ” Hicks. However, Paetow will have an uphill battle moving into arguably one of the toughest Class 6A districts in the state this year.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Volleyball Rankings (8.22): Tompkins takes over No. 1 spot in Class 6A, Conroe breaks into Top 5

With a few weeks into the season in the books and district play about to start, it was time to shake up the VYPE Volleyball rankings. Tompkins came out of the gates swinging and Conroe has been one of the biggest stories of the season thus far and not only broke into the rankings but soared from unranked to Top 5. See the rest of the Top 20 below.
CONROE, TX
Fort Bend Star

HS Sports Roundup: Former George Ranch standout makes MLB debut

A former Fort Bend high school baseball star has made it to the highest level of his sport. Former George Ranch High School standout baseball player Stone Garrett made his MLB debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 17. The former Longhorn picked up two hits – both doubles – against the San Francisco Giants in his debut, then followed that up with two more hits including another double the following day.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
nomadlawyer.org

Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas

When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits

7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
Dezeen

Michael Hsu converts 1940s Houston church into Asian smokehouse

US firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture aimed to preserve the character of a gabled church in Texas while transforming it into a lively Asian smokehouse called Loro Heights. The project – located in Houston's Heights neighbourhood – involved the conversion of a red-brick church dating to 1948 into a...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 22 to 28, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 22 through Sunday, August 28, 2022. This week, Houston sees legends return to touring, a Ukrainian fundraiser in Montrose, a 50 Cent comedy and music showcase, a K-pop supergroup, and much more. Want...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston firefighter recovering in hospital after head-on collision

NEW CANEY – A Houston firefighter is recovering at a hospital in Kingwood after being involved in a serious accident early Saturday morning. Joshua Farmer was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened. Officials say he was driving southbound on FM 1485 in New Caney when another driver collided with his truck head-on.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston's wet pattern continues, with a soggy weekend, and high rain chances next week

Good morning. I’m jumping in with a quick weekend update due to the ongoing wet pattern. We don’t have any concerns about significant, widespread flooding right now. However, these storms will bear a lot of moisture, and some will produce high rainfall rates that can quickly lead to flash flooding in Houston’s streets. This is a concern for today, and for the next week or so.
HOUSTON, TX

