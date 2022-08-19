Read full article on original website
Deer Park Is Set To Host The Live Music Event PorchFest Next Month
On Sept. 18, The Deer Park neighborhood is back with its version of PorchFest. The idea of PorchFest was originally from Ithaca, New York and was intended to bring communities closer by offering a cozy way to listen to music, in a very un-”Deliverance”-like way. I’m sure someone has played Dueling Banjos at one of these events and without the “hillbilly” stereotypes.
PHOTOS: This Unique Tudor Style Home Is Near Lakeside Swim Club
This unique Tudor style home is also a Lakeside Certificate home, meaning you get access to the Lakeside Swim Club. Owned by the same owners for 32 years, this 4-story home has a family room with vintage tile flooring, a main floor with oak hardwood flooring, and Rookwood tile accents on the decorative fireplace and ceiling beams.
10 Things To Do Under $10 This Week In Louisville (8/22)
$10 | Gates open daily at 7 a.m. The Fair lasts until the 28th, so you have all week to check out the endless list of things to do. For a quick guide of what to expect, head to LEO’s Guide. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Kentucky Center for African American...
The Taste Of South Louisville Is At Churchill Downs This Weekend
The Taste of South Louisville will be happening this weekend, August 27 at Churchill Downs on Millionaires Row. Tickets are $50 and will benefit South Louisville Community Ministries who provide emergency help for neighors in crisis. There will be over 25 vendors, a cash bar, a traveling bookstore, chances to...
Two Local Beer Events This Weekend In Louisville, And One With Margaritas
We’re still two months away from Oktoberfest, but beer remains popular in every season. As it happens, there are two big events in Louisville that celebrate local brews, and we’ve got the info you need below. Of course, both events are 21+, so remember to bring your ID....
Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022
Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
Bike, Walk, Skate, Or Dance At CycLOUVia On Frankfort Avenue This Sunday
Ever wanted to bike down the middle of Frankfort Avenue with no cars around you?. CycLOUvia, a free and recurring “open streets” event, is returning to Louisville on Frankfort Avenue this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants of all ages are invited to join by “walking, cycling, skateboarding, or dancing in the street.”
