ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man shot at least 16 times on basketball court at East Mt. Airy playground

By Madeleine Wright
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8SgB_0hNyqZT400

Some residents in East Mt. Airy feel "frightened" after shooting at playground 02:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after more than a dozen bullets went flying at an East Mt. Airy playground. Detectives at the Philadelphia Police Department are reviewing surveillance video for clues as they search for one or more assailants.

Meanwhile, the shooting has people who live in the area wondering whether the playground is safe to bring their kids to.

At Pleasant Playground in East Mt. Airy, about a dozen kids from a summer camp played on the basketball court just 12 hours after a man was wounded in a shooting there.

"It's devastating. You know, our kids can't even play at the basketball courts," vice president of the Pleasant Playground Advisory Council Cherese Akers said.

Witnesses say about 10 men were playing on the basketball court around 10:30 Thursday night when a gunman walked up the stairs to the playground and opened fire.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot at least 16 times.

"It was like bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap, bap," Tony Green said.

The victim, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and buttocks, was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. Police have made no arrests.

On Friday, camp director Tina Marie Keoseyan says the shooting made her feel "extremely frightened."

"Went into complete protective mode for my campers that we have here," she said.

After debating whether to bring the kids to the playground at all, she ultimately decided to do so, but they left earlier than usual to be safe.

The shooting happened the same day Philly announced a $10,000 reward for helpful tips in cases where someone gets shot within 500 feet of a school, recreation center, library or playground.

"We're hoping that announcement will bring people to the telephone to anonymously tell us who these people are," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Community leaders want more money invested in recreational centers to give kids a safe place away from the violence.

"Next thing you know, if you don't prevent it, there's going to be shootouts in broad daylight while the kids is out here," said Nasir Shawqi, founder of 17 With Life.

Police say shortly after the shooting, some of the victim's friends showed up at the hospital in a white Chevy Malibu with three bullet holes in the back door. Police believe there may have been two shooters in this case.

If you know who or where they are, police want you to give them a call.

Comments / 4

Robert Richards
3d ago

No playground is safe. Block parties, birthday gatherings, weddings and funerals are not safe either. You can't sit at your dinner table, a bullet might come through the window. Forget about walking your dog.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man killed in West Philadelphia quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia left a 55-year-old man dead. Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You could see shell casings on the ground as police searched for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. A 55-year-old man was shot twice in the groin and pronounced dead around 8 p.m. at Lankenau Medical Center.A 33-year-old man was shot six times throughout the body. His condition is unknown at this point.Two other men -- a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 people shot in West Philadelphia in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia left four people injured. One of them is in critical condition.Philadelphia police say several shots rang out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at 60th and Race Streets. You can see shell casings on the ground as police search for evidence.Police say the four victims were sitting in chairs, enjoying the weather when a gunman approached and started firing. One of the victims is in critical condition.The shooting has closed down streets surrounding 60th and Race Streets. Police are in the early stages of this investigation and are working to figure out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
CBS Philly

Daughter of bicyclist critically injured in Northeast Philly hit-and-run makes plea for justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The daughter of a bicyclist critically injured in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run says her father may not make it through the night. Doctors transferred James Doughty to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains on life support, still unresponsive since the crash early Monday morning.CBS3 talked to his oldest daughter who says she is taking it one hour at a time, praying for a miracle and justice."Today he looks a lot worse he's bruised, he's swollen," Justine Doughty said.Justine Doughty says doctors at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City warned her Tuesday that her father's condition is declining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video shows suspects wanted in shooting of Germantown block captain during catalytic converter theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some good news about the Germantown block captain who was shot when he confronted four men trying to steal a catalytic converter. He is out of the hospital and home.Detectives hope someone will recognize the four people seen in the surveillance video and give them the lead they need.Police say the block captain was finally released from a six-day hospital stay on Tuesday. Detectives now need help identifying the four suspects, including the gunman and another suspect seen wearing a Halloween mask.Video shows a gunman and a second suspect run down the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Green
Person
Jim Kenney
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Teenager shot while driving stolen SUV in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager was injured, and is now in trouble with the law, after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot Tuesday after midnight while driving a stolen SUV near 22nd and Oxford Streets. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police also arrested his passenger who they say was carrying a gun and drugs. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Basketball Court#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Pleasant Playground
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed, Man Wounded Near Philly Church

A woman died and a man was critically wounded when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooters sprayed 26 bullets into the car on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. On Monday, police identified the woman as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Antisemitic flyers found littered in Lindenwold, New Jersey, police say

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Lindenwold is the latest South Jersey town to discover antisemitic flyers in their community. Police say someone left them on the sidewalks and lawns in the area of Linden, Columbia and State Avenues on Sunday morning.Brigantine residents found similar antisemitic flyers on Sunday morning.Investigators say they have seen these types of flyers throughout the country in recent weeks.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
CBS News

Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his son were shot three times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m. The victims were found on the living room floor, officials say. Police say the 43-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

6 guns mistakenly delivered to Chester High School

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- FedEx mistakenly delivered a box of guns to Chester High School. Parents want to know how something like this could happen. When the packages arrived, staff members thought they could have been textbooks because the first day of school is next week, but when they realized it was guns, that's when officers at the Chester Police Department got involved.It was a bizarre delivery at the loading dock of Chester High School.On Friday, FedEx dropped off six guns, each in its own separate box. Police say they were .30 caliber M1 rifles, manufactured by Springfield Armory.Tearia Gibbs' daughter...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy