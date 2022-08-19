ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
srnnews.com

Oil jumps almost 3% as tight supply moves back into focus

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil rose almost 3% on Tuesday as tight supply moved back into focus as a result of Saudi Arabia floating the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices and the prospect of a drop in U.S. crude inventories. The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had...
TRAFFIC
srnnews.com

AstraZeneca on hunt for oncology, cardiovascular acquisitions

LONDON (Reuters) – AstraZeneca is interested in acquiring small and mid-sized companies specialising in oncology and cardiovascular treatments, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Tuesday. “We always look for external opportunities,” he said. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Natalie Grover; Editing by Mark...
INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Moderna seeks FDA nod for booster shot aimed at Omicron BA.4, BA.5

(Reuters) – Moderna Inc on Tuesday sought U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot tailored against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron and said if cleared it would be ready to deliver the doses in September. Its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is based...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Amazon Com Inc#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Linus Company Amazon#The Supreme Court#Reuters#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Walt Disney Co
srnnews.com

Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts

(Reuters) -Oil rose on Tuesday as renewed concerns over tight supply dominated market sentiment after Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline. Brent crude gained 42 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.90 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after a choppy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Brent oil climbs above $100 a barrel amid talk about OPEC cuts

LONDON (Reuters) -Benchmark Brent oil climbed above $100 a barrel on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that OPEC could consider cutting output in response to poor liquidity in the crude futures market and fears about a global economic downturn. Brent for October settlement reached a three-week high, trading...
TRAFFIC
srnnews.com

Antofagasta sues U.S. in bid to revive Minnesota copper project

(Reuters) – Antofagasta Plc’s Twin Metals subsidiary sued the U.S. government on Monday in a bid to revive its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine, which Biden administration officials had blocked this year over concerns it could pollute a major recreational waterway. The suit, which had been expected,...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
srnnews.com

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices slumped on Monday as investors were concerned that aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes might weaken the global economy and fuel demand while a stronger dollar also weighed. Brent crude futures for October settlement fell $1.60, or 1.6%, to $95.12 a barrel by 0900 GMT.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Euro falls to fresh two-decade low, dollar exudes strength

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The euro dropped to a fresh two-decade trough on Tuesday as Europe was buffeted by concerns about energy supply and economic growth, while the dollar held firm against major peers, supported by safe-haven flows. The euro hit $0.9909, its lowest since late 2002, and was last...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy