School bus flips, injuring 8 students. Now driver cited, South Carolina officials say
A school bus driver has been cited in connection with a crash that injured eight students, according to South Carolina officials. The bus was heading east down a dirt road at around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 when the driver lost control, Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol told McClatchy News.
Middle school student describes terrifying moment Chesterfield County bus overturns
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Parents are calling for changes in Chesterfield County after a school bus overturned Friday, leaving at least eight children hurt. “People could have died and I’m glad that no one did,” said 12-year-old Mahailey Jordan. Most of the children are now back home...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.
Police consider enhancing safety protocols after deadly shooting near Orangeburg campuses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Orangeburg police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that caused both South Carolina State University and Claflin University to lock down their campuses this weekend, city leadership and local law enforcement are considering enhancements to safety protocols. The shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday...
South Carolina principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
Man charged in killing of Dillon school principal named in 2021 deadly crash lawsuit
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Kyle Church, 31, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of the Dillon school principal and is named in a lawsuit filed in July of 2021 involving a deadly crash. The crash happened on June 1, 2020. Attorney Mason King with Jennings Law Firm...
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.
Kershaw County School District opening elementary school playgrounds, parking lots to community
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County School District elementary playgrounds and walking areas are now accessible for those in the public. Elizabeth Starling, coordinator for nursing services at the district says, "For our elementary schools, our parking lots and playgrounds, and that will open it up to families in those communities for those who may not have access to a gym."
Dillon County principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Wendy Cook, 54, was the principal at Stewart Height Elementary in Dillon County Four School District. Her death was […]
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
Semi-truck catches fire following crash on Highway 211 in Robeson County, trooper says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A semi-truck caught fire Tuesday evening after a car crashed into it on Highway 211 just south of Lumberton, according to Trooper W. C. Townsend with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Townsend said the driver of the truck managed to escape after it started...
Authorities in South Carolina search for teen girl who left home with person she talked with online
FORT MILL, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Aaliyah Kelley, 15, was last seen Sunday, August 21 at 8 p.m. in Fort Mill. Aaliyah is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds...
Coroner IDs victim killed in shooting near SC State; College adds security measures
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting near South Carolina State University that left one student wounded and another injured. Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo, died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said....
Hemingway High School football coach refused field sobriety test, charged with DUI: Police
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE — A Williamsburg County football coach charged with DUI following a crash refused a field sobriety test and refused to give a breath sample, according to police. Officers arrested 36-year-old Byron Abram this past Friday night. Florence Police Cpt. Mike Brandt said Abram hit a...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
Death investigation underway on Whippoorwill Road in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Sunday night on Whippoorwill Road just outside of Hartsville and Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said right now they’re not sure of a cause of death and they’ve called out their homicide team to...
2nd person charged after deputies found Timmonsville victim shot, killed inside car
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies have arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting last week near Timmonsville. Domonta Marqual Williams was arrested by FCSO Investigators on August 23, and charged with murder of 22-year-old Malik Zimmerman. Authorities have also charged 23-year-old Nicaise Stevenson...
Man turns self in day after Sumter neighborhood shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Police...
I-26 crash in Newberry County kills Sumter resident
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Sumter resident who died in a crash that happened late Saturday on I-26. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. near Exit 72 to Newberry - which is roughly two miles north of the town.
Florence County SWAT, police conduct special operation at Pamplico home
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pamplico police and the Florence County SWAT conducted a special operation Monday afternoon at a home on East 5th Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said they executed a search warrant and seized cocaine, marijuana and one gun. The...
